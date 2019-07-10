USWNT parade: Top moments from USA soccer's celebration, including equal pay chants and Megan Rapinoe's speech

Just days after dominating in France and winning the 2019 Women's World Cup, the United States women's national team dominated the streets of New York City on Wednesday during a ticker-tape parade. In what was nearly a three-hour long event that concluded with thrilling ceremony at city hall, the celebration was also used to put out the team's message of equality and featured a ton of fun and goosebump-providing moments.

Here's a look at some of the best moments from the day.

'We have to love more, hate less'

Nothing was bigger than what star and Golden Ball and Golden Boot winner Megan Rapinoe had to say as the team continues to fight for equality, both in treatment and in pay. With an ongoing lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer federation, Rapinoe touched on the topic of equal pay but also about inclusiveness and spreading love.

"This is my charge to everyone. We have to be better. We have to love more, hate less. We've got to listen more and talk less. We've got to know that this is everybody's responsibility," Rapinoe said.

What. A. Speech. @mPinoe 👏👏👏🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/eOPEJTsjLa — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 10, 2019

She went on to talk about the diversity of all of the players:

"We got pink hair and purple hair. We have tattoos and dreadlocks. We got white girls and black girls. And everything in between. Straight girls and gay girls," Rapinoe said, which resulted in quite the roar from the crowd.

Megan Rapinoe: "We got pink hair and purple hair. We have tattoos and dreadlocks. We got white girls and black girls. And everything in between. Straight girls and gay girls." https://t.co/7LJHPDVRm9 pic.twitter.com/XmmRMXTdXR — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 10, 2019

Equal pay chants and the USSF president's words



Throughout much of the event, there were chants and signs calling for equal pay for the women's team. The crowd began chanting it even harder when United States Soccer Federation president Carlos Cordeiro was speaking. To his credit, he didn't shy away from the topic.

"We hear you. We believe in you. And we're committed to doing right by you," he said, without making any promises.

Here's what he said:

- USSF President @CACSoccer addresses the @USWNT pic.twitter.com/NJUFleGBTC — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 10, 2019

Rapinoe's awesome entrance

One of the coolest moments that had to put a smile on nearly everyone who watched it was Rapinoe's entrance where she let a young girl hold the trophy. She danced away, did her now signature pose and more as her teammates went wild. Look at this:

Some awkward moments

There were some odd moments, though. Cordeiro ended up butchering Rapinoe's last name when he introduced her. But Rapinoe embraced it in stride:

Cordeiro was involved in another awkward moment, going in for a hug with goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, who wasn't having any of it. Take a look:

TFW you go in for the hug and she's just like "nah, pay me, Carlos." #USWNT pic.twitter.com/bsJnxYkPer — Pablo Maurer (@MLSist) July 10, 2019

What a day for this team, but it wasn't done in New York. Players are flying to Los Angeles to be at the ESPYs tonight in what's going to be a long night full of celebrations and honors. With a fourth star now above their crest and the country behind them, these players have made quite the return home.

