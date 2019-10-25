USWNT picks Vlatko Andonovski to replace Jill Ellis as manger, per report

The United States Women's National Team has reportedly found its next manager.

According to Sports Illustrated, Vlatko Andonovski is set to be become the next USWNT head coach and will be formally introduced as manager on Monday. Andonovski has spent the last seven seasons coaching in the NWSL, leading F.C. Kansas City to two league titles in 2014 and 2015 before taking over for Reign FC, where he has spent the past two seasons.

The respected coach reportedly came highly recommended by current USWNT players, some of whom he has coached before -- including Megan Rapinoe, who played under Andonovski in Kansas City.

The 43-year-old Andonovski will become the 10th manager in program history. He'll take over for Jill Ellis, who surprised many when she announced plans to step down earlier this year.

Andonovski will have rather large shoes to fill, as Ellis coached the squad to back-to-back World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019 and is the winningest coach in USWNT history, departing with a career record of 106-7-19.

Ellis announced her intentions to depart the program after clinching the 2019 World Cup, opening up speculation as to who would replace her on the sidelines for a USWNT that has been dominant for the past handful of years. Andonovski has yet to put pen to paper on a contract to become that replacement (that will reportedly happen soon) but the program and its players apparently have enough trust in him to lead them forward for years to come.