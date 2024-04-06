After conceding a goal just 30 seconds into the game, the U.S. women's national team needed to regroup for a victory and did so, defeating Japan 2-1 to advance to the SheBeleives Cup final. Jaedyn Shaw and Lindsey Horan provided the goals for the Americans, while Mallory Swanson and Catarina Macario returned to the pitch after lengthy injury absences. It's the first win for the group since their 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup title run a month ago.

So how did th players perform against Japan? Take a look at our ratings:

Goalkeeper

Alyssa Naeher USA • GK • #1 Minutes Played 90

Got hung out to dry early in the game but helped organize the backline and bounced back with crucial saves late.

Rating: 7.5

Defenders

Tierna Davidson USA • D Minutes Played 90

Provided coverage on early counter but Japan still converted. Helped regain defensive momentum by disrupting and was effective in ball distribution.

Rating: 7

Emily Fox USA • D • #23 Minutes Played 63

A quieter game by her standards but was still heavily involved in the high press and was an outlet for an interchange with Shaw. Good positioning in defensive recoveries:

Rating: 6.5

Naomi Girma USA • D • #4 Minutes Played 19

Helped the team get reorganized after conceding early. Was subbed out of the game before a half hour and didn't play long enough to generate impact.

Rating: N/A

Jenna Nighswonger USA • M Minutes Played 90

Was clearly tasked with high press and paid for it early on the wrong side of an opening counterattack. Quickly got momentum back and was involved in playmaking.

Rating: 6.5

Midfielders

Sam Coffey USA • M Minutes Played 90

A good performance by the defensive midfielder. She combined well alongside Horan and Shaw and provided the assist on the equalizer.

Rating: 7.5

Lindsey Horan USA • M • #10 Minutes Played 90

Did a good job initiating attacking sequences. Drew fouls for the team and was an asset in winning set pieces but missed an open netter. Made up for it by converting the go-ahead goal on a penalty.

Rating: 8

Jaedyn Shaw USA • F Minutes played 63

Keeps getting starts and keeps scoring for the national team. Scored the equalizer, her fifth goal in her fifth start.

Rating: 8

Forwards

Alex Morgan USA • F • #13 Minutes Played 78

Good positioning throughout the game, important in moments off the ball. But missed a really good chance in the first half.

Rating: 7

Mallory Swanson USA • F Minutes Played 79

Immediate impact in her return to the pitch. Was in dangerous positions and provided good service on corners.

Rating: 7.5

Trinity Rodman USA • F • #20 Minutes Played 63

Did a good job to get on the end of some tricky long balls. Spent equal amount of time in attacking situations and on the defensive side of the ball.

Rating: 6.5

Substitutes

Abby Dahlkemper USA • D Minutes Played 70

Subbed into the match for Girma in the 19th minute. Delivered in a more central role to help anchor the backline.

Rating: 6.5

Sophia Smith USA • F • #11 Minutes Played 30

Immediately looked to get on the ball after subbing into the match and looked to combine with Morgan and Swanson. Earned the penalty kick.

Rating: 8

Casey Krueger USA • D Minutes Played 30

Did a good job of showing her versatility as a defender. Fluctuated between attacking contributions and was steady defensively in going from outside back as a third centerback in a five-back.

Rating: 7

Emily Sonnett USA • D • #14 Minutes Played 30

Slotted into the midfield and provided continuity in a pivot alongside Horan. Looked to get into challenges for ball retention.

Rating: 6.5

Catarina Macario USA • F • #7 Minutes Played 12

Made her return to the pitch after two years but not enough time for her to have a major impact on the game.

Rating: N/A

Korbin Albert USA • M • #15 Minutes Played 12

Entered the game as an injury sub to Sam Coffey. Not enough time on the pitch to make an impact. Rating: N/A

Crystal Dunn USA • M • #19 Minutes Played 11

Was tasked with slotting in as a center back to help close out the game in a five-back.

Rating: N/A