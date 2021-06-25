Two United States women's national team players are using beer to give back to those in need. Before the Tokyo Summer Olympics, soccer stars and siblings Kristie and Sam Mewis are working together with Harpoon Brewery, based in Boston, Massachusetts, to make a donation to a local Boys & Girls Club of America.

The Mewis sisters are collaborating to make a special edition of beer called Mew-S-A Citrus IPA.

A portion of the proceeds that come from every four-pack sold of the beer will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Dorchester. The sisters chose this charity as the one to give back to in their partnership with the prominent Massachusetts brewery.

Check out what Sam and Kristie had to say about the beer and their process to brew it:

The beer is brewed with lime peel, lemon purée, and sea salt and is described as "a crushable session IPA packed with citrusy flavor that can be enjoyed as you're toasting to the opening ceremony or gearing up for game day."

The Mewis sisters are from Massachusetts -- born in Weymouth and lived in Hanson -- and will be participating in their first Olympic Games. Kristie, the older sister by 592 days, is the only player on the roster who was not on the 2019 Women's World Cup squad. The Mewis sisters cracking Vlatko Andonovski's 18-player Olympic roster marks the first time that sisters have represented the United States on a major international championship roster at the senior level. You can catch Kristie Mewis on the Houston Dash and Sam Mewis on the North Carolina Courage all season long during our coverage of the National Women's Soccer League on CBS and Paramount+.

The first-time Olympians, along with the rest of the U.S. women's team, will take on Mexico for a two-game set as part of the WNT Send-Off Series on July 1 and July 5 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.

Opening ceremonies will take place on Friday, July 23. The Tokyo Summer Olympics were postponed from 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Olympics will run until Sunday, Aug. 8 in Japan.