World Cup qualification has been secured for the United States women's national team after defeating El Salvador 8-0 on Friday in Texas. The USWNT only needed eight minutes to take the lead via Kennedy Wesley, and then the goals started rolling with NWSL MVP Ashley Sanchez securing a first-half hat trick. Sanchez helped cap off a first half that saw the USWNT score a whopping seven times before the break.

Emma Hayes had to balance players being at different points of their season with the NWSL regular season coming to a close on Nov. 1 but that wouldn't stop them from getting off to a fast start despite the absence of key players for the match. Trinity Rodman was replaced on the roster by Jaedyn Shaw after picking up a shoulder injury but they didn't miss a beat.

Games like this one showcase the tough decisions that Hayes will need to make as Sanchez is going to do what she can to push for a spot in a crowded attack alongside Mal Swanson, Trinity Rodman, Alyssa Thompson, and Sophia Wilson. While it's a good problem to have, as Hayes looks to build a cohesive unit between now and the World Cup she'll still want to determine who the core attack is.

If they're performing like this, though, it won't matter who is starting because even both center backs got in on the fun, taking advantage of set pieces to down El Salvador in the first meeting between the two countries.

El Salvador has had a rough journey to get here with their manager Eric Acuna calling out his squad during the October international break after they lost to Paraguay. Acuna threatened to take away the players' privileges for things such as coffee while also questioning their commitment to the national team. It's a tough environment to play in, and they still tried to bring the game to the USWNT, but meeting the buzzsaw that is the second-ranked FIFA nation in the world will lead to some results like this.

Getting out of the match with qualification secured and no injuries is a job well done and while Claudia Dickey didn't have to do much in net, her return to the starting goalkeeper role for the first time since the opening match against Spain could signal that Hayes has figured out what she wants to do with her rotating cast of keepers.

Determining that would help set up a defense in front of them, and when Tierna Davidson and Wesley didn't allow a shot during the match while offering strong pressing moving forward, they could become a hard partnership to break up behind a balanced midfield. This is the biggest win so far under Hayes, and it begins the official road to Brazil.

Next up, there's still work to do as the USWNT will face Jamaica in the semifinals on Dec. 1 as they look to win the Concacaf W Championship and players fight for those coveted World Cup spots. The depth that Hayes has doesn't allow room for complacency, and Hayes will be the winner from that, as there is a lot to choose from on the squad, and they'll deservedly be among the favorites to win the World Cup in Brazil next summer.