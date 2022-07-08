The United States women's national team have punched their ticket to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The result comes on the second match day of the Concacaf W Championship that serves as qualifiers for the World Cup, 2024 Olympics in Paris and the 2024 Gold Cup.

After kicking off the tournament with a 3-0 win against Haiti, the USWNT defeated Jamaica 5-0 during a second match day double header with Mexico and Haiti. The lopsided victory against the Reggae Girlz opened the window of opportunity to qualify if Haiti earned a result over tournament host Mexico. Haiti defeated Mexico 3-0, and the victory shifted Haiti into second place in the Group A standings, clinching a spot in the 2023 World Cup for the USWNT.

The USWNT have qualified for every World Cup since 1991, and the team now becomes the 12th nation to qualify for the 2023 World Cup. They join co-hosts Australia and New Zealand; Korea Republic, Japan, China PR, Philippines and Vietnam from Asia; and Sweden, France, Denmark and Spain from Europe.

What's next

The USWNT have a final group match against Mexico to determine first place in the group standings, but they have already clinched their World Cup spot and will advance to the semifinal round of the Concacaf W Championship. The winner of the Concacaf W Championship earns an automatic berth to the 2024 Paris Olympics, while the second and third-place finishers will playoff next year for Concacaf's second and final Olympic berth.