U.S. women's national team midfielder Lily Yohannes is reportedly in the final stages of a move from Ajax to OL Lyonnes, marking a notable step up at the club level for the 18-year-old rising talent.

Lyonnes have agreed to terms with Ajax over the transfer, according to ESPN, and Yohannes is expected to finalize personal terms with the French club in the coming days. Chelsea were also in the race to sign the midfielder at one point.

Yohannes is amongst the USWNT's most exciting rising talents, charting a steady upward trajectory since she broke out during the 2023-24 season at Ajax. A U.S. citizen born in Virginia, she moved to the Netherlands with her family at age 10 and has played the entirety of her club career there, joining Ajax's academy at 13. She signed her first contract, which runs until June 2026, at age 15 and later went on to become the youngest player to start a UEFA Women's Champions League match in November 2023 at the age of 16.

The 18-year-old now has some valuable experience under her belt with 11 UWCL appearances in two seasons, as well as eight caps for the USWNT. She earned her first cap last June and committed to representing the national team in November, choosing the U.S. over the Netherlands, a country she was not yet eligible to represent but had begun the citizenship process for.

Yohannes charts next phase of development

The move comes at a convenient time for all involved – the Michele Kang-backed Lyonnes continue to flaunt their wealth, Ajax pocket a transfer fee in the final year of Yohannes' contract and Yohannes earns a spot at Europe's most successful club. The 18-year-old also makes the move two years before the next Women's World Cup, giving her ample time to settle into a new, more competitive environment.

Lyonnes is an ideal landing spot for a talent like Yohannes, who is undoubtedly someone to keep an eye on but still fairly young and raw. Though there's a holding pattern in the Premiere Ligue, where Lyonnes have won the title in all but one season since the 2006-07 campaign, it will be a step up for Yohannes from the Eredivisie. The dynamics of France's top flight will allow for some patience in Yohannes' development if needed, as well as the chance to build chemistry with USWNT captain and Lyonnes midfielder Lindsey Heaps.

A move to Lyonnes for any player, though, is usually made with the Champions League in mind. The record eight-time winners will be back in the competition next season, unlike Ajax, which will offer Yohannes the best chance to test herself against some of the world's top players and teams, a necessary step in any young player's development. You can watch the UWCL on Paramount+.

While deep runs are always an expectation for Lyonnes, the project Kang is building with the French club is an ambitious one. Since becoming the majority owner in 2024, the club has made several ambitious signings and boasts an impressive collection of talented players, a list that includes goalscorers Kadidiatou Diani, Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Tabitha Chawinga, as well as midfielder Melchie Dumornay. The target is clearly to win Lyonnes' first Champions League title since the 2021-22 campaign, which means there will be new pressures for Yohanens to deal with as she attempts to break into a group as stacked as this one.

Lyonnes' push to sign her, though, is validation that Yohannes truly is one of the sport's most exciting young players, putting her in a strong position to continue her upward trajectory.