The biggest roster of the year for the U.S. women's national team is here. Head coach Emma Hayes has named a 23-player roster for the upcoming 2026 Concacaf W Championship.

The tournament serves as the World Cup qualifiers, and four teams will earn spots in the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, with future Olympic spots also in play. Fans can watch all the Concacaf W Championship matches on Paramount+.

In just nine short days, eight teams will compete in a quarterfinal round. The U.S. and Canada earned direct byes into the tournament as Concacaf's top two ranked teams, and six teams now join them after a preliminary qualifying round. The USWNT will face El Salvador on Nov. 27 in the quarterfinal round, and if they advance, they'll clinch a spot in next year's World Cup. The other matchups are Canada against Panama, Mexico vs. Haiti, and Jamaica will play Costa Rica.

"It's been a great year of growth and learning for our team, and for a long time the focus has been on qualifying for the World Cup, so now that time has arrived," said Hayes.

"I want to see relentless consistency from our players, individually and as a team, and I want us to be elite in both penalty boxes. If we can achieve that, I'm confident those performances will carry us through to meet our standards and goals. This is my first Concacaf event and the first for many of our players, so we're all looking forward to the experience."

Hayes selected a full roster that features several players competing in their first-ever senior-level World Cup qualifying tournament, and a handful of veterans. Just eight of the 23 players selected were members of the 2022 Concacaf W Championship roster: forwards Mallory Swanson, Trinity Rodman, Sophia Wilson, and Ashley Sanchez; defender Emily Fox; and midfielders Lindsey Heaps, Rose Lavelle, and Sam Coffey -- who joined mid-tournament that year.

Coffey returns to the roster after missing two previous international windows while managing a lower-leg injury. Defender Naomi Girma is out as she continues to manage a lingering calf injury. The centerback has not featured with the national team since April, and has yet to play with Chelsea FC this season. Midfielder Olivia Moultrie is currently rehabbing from an ACL injury sustained in August. Other notable omissions on the roster are Jaedyn Shaw and Ally Sentnor, both of whom have been part of U23 and senior camps throughout the year.

This is just the third camp for the attacking line of "triple espresso" since the 2024 Olympics. If the trio starts a match during the Concacaf W Championship, it will be the first time they start a game together since the gold medal match. Both Swanson and Wilson have worked their way back into senior camps over the year following maternity leave.

2026 Concacaf W Championship USWNT Roster

Listed by position (club; caps/goals)

Goalkeepers (3): Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign FC; 12/0), Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals FC; 6/0), Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United, ENG; 8/0)

Defenders (8): Tierna Davidson (Gotham FC; 72/3), Kate Del Fava (Utah Royals FC; 1/0), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC, ENG; 80/1), Avery Patterson (Houston Dash; 15/1), Tara Rudd (Washington Spirit; 12/0), Evelyn Shores (Angel City FC; 0/0), Gisele Thompson (Angel City FC; 12/0), Kennedy Wesley (San Diego Wave FC; 9/1)

Midfielders (6): Croix Bethune (Kansas City Current; 7/1), Sam Coffey (Manchester City, ENG; 46/5), Lindsey Heaps (Denver Summit FC; 180/40), Claire Hutton (Bay FC; 22/1), Rose Lavelle (Gotham FC; 124/29), Lily Yohannes (OL Lyonnes, FRA; 22/1)

Forwards (6): Michelle Cooper (Kansas City Current; 16/1), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit; 59/13), Ashley Sanchez (North Carolina Courage; 30/4), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Stars; 105/39), Alyssa Thompson (Chelsea FC, ENG; 34/4), Sophia Wilson (Portland Thorns FC; 65/25)