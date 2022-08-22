United States women's national team head coach Vlatko Andonovski has named his roster for the upcoming September friendlies against Nigeria. The 23 player roster is nearly identical to the 2022 Concacaf W Championship squad with no new additions to the mix after the team won the competition and qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, 2024 Paris Olympic Games, and 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup.

The two games series will be the first game for the USWNT since winning the Concacaf W Championship. The squad will train for the pair of friendlies against Nigeria in September, with the first match taking place at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas, and the second game at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. -- which will be the first match for the USWNT in the MLS home of D.C. United.

"All the players on the roster performed well in Mexico at qualifying and have carried that form for their clubs, so we'll continue the process of growing as a team with this group in what will be two challenging games against Nigeria," said Andonovski. "Preparing for the World Cup is a long process, and I've been very happy with how our team understands that process, is willing to do the work and is making positive strides every camp to get us to where we want to be next summer."

The only player from the Concacaf W Championship roster unavailable for the September series is defender Emily Sonnett, who is working her way back from injury. Midfielder Sam Coffey replaced forward Ashley Hatch during the July tournament, and both players are making a return for the September fixtures.

Defender Crystal Dunn also makes her return to USWNT camps, after spending time away on maternity leave. After giving birth to her son Marcel on May 20, Dunn returns to participate in trainings but will not feature in the September matches.

Below you'll find the complete roster:

USWNT roster

Goalkeepers (3): Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa

Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders (6): Alana Cook (OL Reign), Emily Fox (Racing Louisville FC), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave

FC), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Kelley O'Hara (Washington Spirit), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC)

Midfielders (7): Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC; 0/0); Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA), Taylor

Kornieck (San Diego Wave FC), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Ashley Sanchez

(Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

Forwards (7): Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC), Mallory Pugh

(Chicago Red Stars), Midge Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trinity Rodman

(Washington Spirit), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC)