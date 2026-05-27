USWNT roster: Mallory Swanson returns, as Triple Espresso reunites for friendlies against Brazil

Sound the alarms because the "triple espresso" attacking line for the U.S. women's national team is back together again. Head coach Emma Hayes named a 26-player roster for a pair of June friendlies against Brazil set to take place in South America on June 6 and conclude on June 9.

It's the first time in nearly two years that the attacking trio of Trinity Rodman, Sophia Wilson, and Mallory Swanson are on the same roster since winning the gold medal at the 2024 Olympics.

"It's fantastic for our team, both on and off the field, to have Trinity and our two soccer moms back on the same roster. However, we recognize the importance of preparing for World Cup qualifying and the need for the group to come together in that process. We need to build connections between players, and with limited time before qualifying, every minute counts," Hayes said.

"This trip offers amazing opportunities for these players to experience Brazil, its culture, stadiums, and passionate fans, and especially playing the World Cup hosts. Few challenges in women's international soccer compare to facing Brazil in Brazil, so we're excited for the valuable lessons this experience will bring."

The USWNT announced the friendlies against Brazil just last month. The two-game series serves as a crucial buildup to World Cup qualifiers set to begin in November 2026. The 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup will be a month-long summer tournament hosted by Brazil. The long time rivalry between the U.S. national team and Brazil is in a new era, with the United States recently defeating Brazil in the 2024 Olympic gold medal final.

The two sides have faced each other 43 times, and just six of the games have been in Brazil in 1996, 1997, and 2014. The six previous meetings in Brazil are split evenly (2W-2L-2D) between both teams.

Hayes has been vocal about utilizing the timeline to next years World Cup as a path to build cohesion and chemistry. While the period of player pool expansion is now on pause, that doesn't mean the window of opportunity remains shut for players.

There are players who were part of the 2024 Olympic gold medal team not available due to injury, most notably Naomi Girma and Sam Coffey. Forward Catarina Macario, a 2025 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year finalist, is also unavailable for roster selection. All players are recovering from leg injuries.

That opens the door to players who did not feature during the April international window against Japan. Midfielders Croix Bethune and Riley Jackson are back with the squad, and defender Tara Rudd. Goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn returns to the roster after recovering from a hand injury and an impressive run with the first-place club, Utah Royals.

While Rodman and Wilson have been in national team camps this year, following Rodman's injury absence and Wilson's maternity leave, it is Swanson's first camp since October 2024. Swanson and her husband, Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson, welcomed the birth of their daughter in November 2025.

The front line trio led the squad with ten goals and five assists during the 2024 Olympics, and Swanson scored the game-winning goal against Brazil in the gold medal final.

USWNT roster for June friendlies

Listed by position (club; caps/goals)

Goalkeepers (3): Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign FC; 10), Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals; 5), Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United, ENG; 7)

Defenders (8): Tierna Davidson (Gotham FC; 69/3), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC, ENG; 76/1), Avery Patterson (Houston Dash; 12/1), Lilly Reale (Gotham FC; 9/0), Tara Rudd (Washington Spirit; 12/0), Emily Sonnett (Gotham FC; 116/2), Gisele Thompson (Angel City FC; 10/0), Kennedy Wesley (San Diego Wave FC; 6/1)

Midfielders (7): Croix Bethune (Kansas City Current; 7/1), Lindsey Heaps (OL Lyonnes, FRA; 176/40), Claire Hutton (Bay FC; 18/1), Riley Jackson (North Carolina Courage; 1/0), Rose Lavelle (Gotham FC; 120/29), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC; 17/5), Jaedyn Shaw (Gotham FC; 36/10), Lily Yohannes (OL Lyonnes, FRA; 18/1)

Forwards (7): Michelle Cooper (Kansas City Current; 12/1), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit; 55/13), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville FC; 19/6), Ally Sentnor (Kansas City Current; 21/7), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Stars; 103/38), Alyssa Thompson (Chelsea FC, ENG; 31/4), Sophia Wilson (Portland Thorns FC; 61/24)