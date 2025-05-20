U.S. national team head coach Emma Hayes is still creating new opportunities for players. The manager has named a 24-player roster for the upcoming games against China and Jamaica, and there are new faces expected in training camp as the coaching staff continues to utilize the build-up to the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup for player pool evaluations.

The USWNT will kick off their international window against China on May 31 and then will face Jamaica on June 3 to close out the two-game series.

"Everyone always earns their call-ups but there are some much-deserved call-ups in this camp for players who have shown consistency in league play," said Hayes.

"We have two different types of opponents ahead of us, so we'll have to be creative in breaking down those teams in different ways. Now that everyone has settled into a rhythm with their clubs, or is coming right off their European seasons, our players are at a good level. As has been one of our focuses this year, this camp and the following camp are going to be two amazing opportunities to develop squad depth."

Familiar names around the NWSL will get a chance to make their senior national team debut. Orlando Pride defender Kerry Abello and Kansas City Current midfielder Lo'eau LaBonta each earned their first USWNT call-up and are the 22nd and 23rd first-time call-ups under Hayes.

Goalkeeper Claudia Dickey is back with the national team with a chance to make her first start in goal. She joined the squad for January camps, though no games were attached to the event. Hayes has been transparent about rotation at the goalkeeping position, and Phallon Tullis-Joyce earned her first start in goal just last camp.

LaBonta is a long-time NWSL veteran, and the 32-year-old is also an analyst with CBS Sports, Attacking Third podcast. Abello is coming off a stellar 2024 campaign with Orlando, where they won both the NWSL Shield and NWSL Championship. LaBonta's Kansas City is currently in first place in the league, while Abello's Pride are in third place.

Defender Naomi Girma returns to USWNT camps after recovering from a calf injury. The 2024 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year has yet to make an appearance for the national team this year as she managed the strain, but is back after five games with Chelsea FC this season.

Forward Lynn Biyendolo is also back in the mix after missing out on the April friendlies against Brazil with a lower leg injury, but has worked back into fitness and starting games for Seattle Reign FC. Portland Thorns midfielder Olivia Moultrie returns to the roster for the first time in over a year. The 19-year-old last featured with the team during the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup.

Several players are back on the roster who featured in April against Brazil, including seven athletes who play club soccer in Europe. NWSL is still the most represented with 10 of the league's 14 clubs across the roster.

Sisters Alyssa Thompson and Gisele Thompson return, and the coaching staff has shifted younger sibling Gisele among the forwards to evaluate her as a winger. Following the games against China and Jamaica, the group will face Ireland at the end of June.

USWNT May/June roster

Listed by: club; caps/goals



Goalkeepers (3): Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign FC; 0), Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals; 3), Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United, ENG; 1)

Defenders (8): Kerry Abello (Orlando Pride; 0/0), Crystal Dunn (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA; 159/25), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC, ENG; 66/1), Naomi Girma (Chelsea FC, ENG; 44/2), Tara McKeown (Washington Spirit; 5/0), Avery Patterson (Houston Dash; 2/0), Emily Sams (Orlando Pride; 3/0), Emily Sonnett (Gotham FC; 107/2)

Midfielders (6): Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC; 33/1), Lindsey Heaps (OL Lyonnes, FRA; 165/37), Claire Hutton (Kansas City Current; 2/0), Lo'eau LaBonta (Kansas City Current; 0/0), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC; 5/2), Lily Yohannes (Ajax, NED; 6/1)

Forwards (7): Lynn Biyendolo (Seattle Reign FC; 78/22), Michelle Cooper (Kansas City Current; 4/1), Catarina Macario (Chelsea FC, ENG; 23/10), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville; 4/1), Ally Sentnor (Utah Royals; 7/2), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC; 17/1), Gisele Thompson (Angel City FC; 3/0)