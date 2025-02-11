The U.S. women's national team will host Australia, Colombia, and Japan in the 10th annual SheBelieves Cup. Head coach Emma Hayes named a 23-player roster to compete for the first matches of the year. The manager recently unveiled her new strategy, The WNT Way, and held a massive January camp with two rosters of 50 total players, but no games took place as the winter camps were outside of an official international window.

"This team is still growing, and I continue to be impressed with the dedication of our player pool to get better, individually and as a group," said Hayes. "With many players at the beginning of their club preseasons, we'll be patient with them but at the same time, we're going to maximize the time we have together. We are facing three excellent teams with three very different styles and the tournament will be a great test to see who can perform against world-class players, but to see that, we need to give them opportunities. We have put in a lot of thought on how best to accomplish that while continuing to evolve and putting out a team that can win, so every game should be a lot of fun for the staff, the players, and the fans."

Hayes has been vocal that post-Olympics will be a period of player pool expansion in the build-up to the 2027-28 cycle. Her SheBelieves Cup roster features only 12 players from the 2024 Olympic gold medal-winning roster and has a mix of NWSL and European clubs represented. Forward Catarina Macario (Chelsea FC) makes her return to the national team mix a brief time away post-injury recovery.

The "Triple Espresso" attacking line of Trinity Rodman, Mallory Swanson, and Sophia Wilson (nee Smith) are not included due to personal commitments and injury. Rodman continues to work her way from a back injury, Wilson is still working through preseason form, and Swanson had personal commitments. Other missing mainstays include Rose Lavelle, who is still recovering from ankle surgery, and Naomi Girma who is navigating a calf injury.

Veterans named to the roster include Emily Sonnett, who will be recognized for her 100th appearance, and Lindsey Heaps (nee Horan) and Lynn Biyendolo (nee Williams). New additions include 19-year-old midfielder Claire Hutton and 22-year-old forward Michelle Cooper, who are teammates on the Kansas City Current. The duo were part of the "Futures Camp" Hayes held in January.

A total of 23 players will be available for gameday selection, and an additional three players have been called into camps for training. Goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United), Savy King (Angel City FC), and Hannah Bebar (Bay FC) join the squad are all uncapped players.

Here's the official roster for the upcoming tournament:

USWNT 2025 SheBelieves Cup roster

Listed by (club; caps/goals)

Goalkeepers (2): Jane Campbell (Houston Dash; 8), Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals; 1)

Defenders (8): Tierna Davidson (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 65/3), Crystal Dunn (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA; 155/25), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC, ENG; 62/1), Tara McKeown (Washington Spirit; 0/0), Jenna Nighswonger (Arsenal FC, ENG; 18/2), Emily Sams (Orlando Pride; 2/0), Emily Sonnett (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 103/2), Gisele Thompson (Angel City FC; 0/0)

Midfielders (6): Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA; 22/1), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC; 28/1), Lindsey Heaps (Olympique Lyon, FRA; 161/36), Claire Hutton (Kansas City Current; 0/0), Jaedyn Shaw (North Carolina Courage; 21/8), Lily Yohannes (Ajax, NED; 2/1)

Forwards (7): Lynn Biyendolo (Seattle Reign FC; 75/21), Michelle Cooper (Kansas City Current; 0/0), Catarina Macario (Chelsea FC, ENG; 19/8), Yazmeen Ryan (Houston Dash; 4/0), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville FC; 3/1), Ally Sentnor (Utah Royals; 2/0), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC; 13/1)