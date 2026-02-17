The annual 2026 SheBelieves Cup will kick off on March 1, and U.S. women's national team head coach Emma Hayes has named a 26-player roster ahead of the tournament. The 11th annual SheBelieves Cup is a four-team invitational featuring the United States, Argentina, Canada, and Colombia. As Hayes narrows her player pool ahead of November's Concacaf W Championship -- the region's World Cup qualifiers -- the SheBelieves Cup marks the start of qualifying preparations for the looming 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

A tournament blend of Concacaf and CONMEBOL opposition will test the Stars and Stripes with styles that they could see again during qualifiers.

"The SheBelieves Cup is a fantastic tournament which gives us the opportunity to replicate the group stage of a FIFA tournament," said Hayes. "Three quality games in quick succession also allow us to replicate conditions that will prepare us for the World Cup qualifying campaign this fall. As always, we want to keep developing our player pool to be more and more prepared. As we gain more experience, I expect our standards to keep improving."

The SheBelieves Cup rosters were expanded to 26 players, up from 23 in previous editions, and this year's camps will allow coaches to name 23 players to dress for match dates. Gameday rosters can be rotated to feature any of the 26 selected players. Eleven players who were not in the January camps return to this roster, while 15 holdovers from the January roster earned a place on the SheBelieves Cup list.

While the January camps were held outside an official FIFA window, the SheBelieves Cup roster welcomes several European-based players back into the mix, including midfielder Sam Coffey, who recently transferred to Manchester City from the NWSL's Portland Thorns.

In perhaps a symbolic turning of the page, there are no players on the roster with zero appearances. This is the first time since the 2025 SheBelieves Cup that a USWNT roster has not featured an uncapped player. Hayes has given 32 players their first caps in 32 games as manager. No other full-time USWNT manager named more than 36 different starters in their first 30 games as head coach.

2026 USWNT SheBelieves Cup roster

Players listed by position (club, caps/goals)

Goalkeepers (3): Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign FC; 7), Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals; 5), Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United, ENG; 4)

Defenders (9): Jordyn Bugg (Seattle Reign FC; 6/0), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC, ENG; 71/1), Naomi Girma (Chelsea FC, ENG; 50/2), Lilly Reale (Gotham FC; 6/0), Tara Rudd (Washington Spirit; 10/0), Emily Sonnett (Gotham FC; 113/2), Gisele Thompson (Angel City FC; 5/0), Kennedy Wesley (San Diego Wave FC; 3/0), Kate Wiesner (Washington Spirit; 3/0)

Midfielders (8): Sam Coffey (Manchester City, ENG; 42/5), Lindsey Heaps (OL Lyonnes, FRA; 170/38), Claire Hutton (Bay FC; 13/1), Riley Jackson (North Carolina Courage; 1/0), Rose Lavelle (Gotham FC; 116/27), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC; 13/5), Jaedyn Shaw (Gotham FC; 31/9), Lily Yohannes (OL Lyonnes, FRA; 13/1)

Forwards (6): Maddie Dahlien (Seattle Reign FC; 2/0), Jameese Joseph (Chicago Stars FC; 2/1), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit; 49/13), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville FC; 14/6), Ally Sentnor (Kansas City Current; 15/6), Alyssa Thompson (Chelsea FC, ENG; 26/3)