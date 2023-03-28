United States women's national team head coach Vlatko Andonovski named a 26-player roster for a pair of friendlies against Ireland scheduled for April.

The two game series will be the final set of international games before Andonovski names the final roster for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Several star players will return for the April training camp, which will mark the beginning of a four-month build up to the World Cup. The two game series will begin on April 8 in Austin, Texas and conclude on April 11 in St. Louis.

The big news is the comeback of two-time World Cup champion midfielder Julie Ertz. She is making her return for the first time since the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and after the birth of her son in August of 2022. Ertz, currently unattached to a domestic club, previously spent eight years in the NWSL with the Chicago Red Stars.

After sustaining a long term knee injury at the beginning of the 2021 club season, a Bronze medal finish in the Olympics, and maternity leave -- her player rights were traded to Angel City FC with Sarah Gorden in exchange for roster protection in the expansion draft. While on maternity leave she did not make appearance for the California side, and is currently considered a free agent for the 2023 NWSL season, but has yet to announce her next club.

Defender Casey Krueger is also back in USWNT training camps for the first time since October 2021. The outside back was a member of the Tokyo Olympic Bronze medal winning team, and recently made her club return after the birth of her first child in July 2022. Kelley O'Hara is back among the defender pool after not playing for the team since last summer. Extended injury has kept her out and her most recent appearance was in the Concacaf W Championship in July.

"It's exciting to get the group back together and we're getting closer to how we want to look this summer," said Andonovski. "The team is gelling and getting these players back in camp, all who know the environment very well, is just going to make it more competitive and turn the intensity up a notch. I know there is a lot of pressure on the players as the competition for World Cup spots increases, but that's not something we shy away from. We talk about it, and we embrace it, as we all know these players make each other better."

Also back in the USWNT mix is defender Tierna Davidson and forward Sophia Smith. Davidson recently spent time in training camp during the 2023 SheBelieves Cup after recovering from ACL surgery. Smith was previously kept out out as a precaution with a foot injury during the January Camp in New Zealand and SheBelieves Cup.

Smith was named the 2022 U.S. soccer female player of the year and recently scored a goal for her club Portland Thorns FC during the National women's soccer league's opening weekend.

Have a look at the full roster below:

USWNT roster by Position (Club; Caps/Goals)

Goalkeepers (3): Adrianna Franch (Kansas City Current; 10), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage; 13), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 89)

Defenders (10): Alana Cook (OL Reign; 23/0), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars; 48/1), Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage; 27/0), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC; 130/24), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC; 14/0), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign; 28/0), Casey Krueger (Chicago Red Stars; 37/0), Kelley O'Hara (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 156/3), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC; 214/0), Emily Sonnett (OL Reign; 73/1)

Midfielders (7): Julie Ertz (Unattached; 116/20), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA; 126/26), Taylor Kornieck (San Diego Wave FC; 12/2), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign; 87/24), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 50/7), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit; 22/3), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit; 42/3)

Forwards (6): Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit; 17/5), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC; 204/121), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit; 15/2), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC; 27/12), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars; 87/32), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 52/15)