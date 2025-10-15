The U.S. women's national team will be back in action after 113 days. The program will play a three-game series in October against Portugal and New Zealand, and head coach Emma Hayes has named a 26-player roster for the upcoming matches. Two of the three games will feature retirement celebrations for Alex Morgan and Alyssa Naeher as the group aims to build off their previous meeting, a 3-0 win over Canada, in July.

"We are extremely excited to get back together with the team," said Hayes. "There has been a big gap from July until now and we've watched many club games. Now, it's time to start the build towards qualifying for the 2027 World Cup. We want to maximize every minute we have together, push the players, and keep the momentum going. These three fantastic games ahead of us will help us do that."

The three game window will begin against Portugal on Oct. 23 and Oct. 26 before concluding against New Zealand on Oct. 29. The expanded roster is to help manage player minutes and match load with the upcoming NWSL playoffs set to begin in November, and Hayes will only name 23 players on matchdays.

Forward Trinity Rodman returns to the USWNT camps for the first time since April. The lengthy absence was due to a back injury, and she has since returned to play with her club, Washington Spirit. Rodman scored the game-winner in her last USWNT appearance, a 2-0 win against Brazil. Gotham FC midfielder Jaedyn Shaw also marks her return to the senior team after featuring with the U-23 team since April.

While Hayes is narrowing down her pool of players ahead of FIFA Women's World Cup qualifiers in 2026, there are still players earning first-time callups. Second-year San Diego Wave defender Kennedy Wesley was named to the roster and could make her senior debut over the three friendlies after spending time with the U-23 program earlier this year.

The October international window will have continued training camps running alongside the senior team. The U-23 program will be in Philadelphia, and the U-20 team will be in Kansas City, concurrent with the USWNT. The dual camps are an example of the U.S. Soccer's development philosophy, the U.S. Way, which focuses on and encourages increased opportunities for youth national teams.

Also returning to the roster are several Americans who play abroad. Five players, midfielder Lindsey Heaps, defender Emily Fox, forward Catarina Macario, midfielder Lily Yohannes, and goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce, were given the summer window off. Alyssa Thompson joins the roster from Chelsea FC, her first call-up since moving to Europe. Each player is currently playing in the UEFA Champions League. Fans can watch every UWCL match across CBS Sports platforms , Paramount+, CBS Sports Network , and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Take a look at the official roster:

USWNT October roster

Goalkeepers (3): Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign FC; 2), Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals; 4), Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United, ENG; 3)

Defenders (8): Jordyn Bugg (Seattle Reign FC; 2/0), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC, ENG; 67/1), Lilly Reale (Gotham FC; 2/0), Tara McKeown (Washington Spirit; 8/0), Avery Patterson (Houston Dash; 6/1), Emily Sams (Orlando Pride; 5/0), Emily Sonnett (Gotham FC; 110/2), Kennedy Wesley (San Diego Wave; 0/0)

Midfielders (8): Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC; 38/4), Lindsey Heaps (OL Lyonnes, FRA; 167/38), Claire Hutton (Kansas City Current; 6/1), Rose Lavelle (Gotham FC; 113/25), Sam Meza (Seattle Reign FC; 2/0), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC; 9/2), Jaedyn Shaw (Gotham FC; 26/8), Lily Yohannes (OL Lyonnes, FRA; 8/1)

Forwards (7): Michelle Cooper (Kansas City Current; 8/1), Catarina Macario (Chelsea FC, ENG; 24/11), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit; 47/11), Yazmeen Ryan (Houston Dash; 12/2), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville; 8/1), Ally Sentnor (Kansas City Current; 12/4), Alyssa Thompson (Chelsea FC, ENG; 22/3)