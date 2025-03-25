The U.S. women's national team will face Brazil in April for a pair of friendlies after losing the 2025 SheBelieves Cup in February. Manager Emma Hayes has named a 24-player roster, and two training camp players, for the upcoming games as the squad looks to get back into the win column. Hayes will name 23 players for each of the game day rosters.

"This roster has Olympians returning, less experienced players continuing to try to prove themselves, a few uncapped players and some players who have seen and done it all. The mix of players along with two games against a dynamic Brazil team who we last saw in the gold medal game means this event will be a lot of fun," said Hayes.

"All of the players know they have to earn every roster spot, every starting spot and every minute they get as a finisher off the bench. Working with players who are striving for consistency in elite performance, so they can keep getting call-ups and keep excelling at this level, is an exciting process and one that continues with these two games."

Forward Trinity Rodman returns to the roster for the first time since winning the Olympic gold medal at the Paris Games. Her last game for the USWNT was against Brazil during the Olympic final. Rodman is one of many rostered players with ties to California. The USWNT will play at SoFi Stadium on April 5, just 60 miles from her hometown of Laguna Niguel, California. Rodman previously missed the last several camps, managing a back injury during her time away, and recently returned to pitch with an appearance as a sub for the Washington Spirit on Saturday.

Including Rodman, the April roster features 10 players who played during the 2024 Summer Games and 19 of the current 23 players who played at the 2025 SheBelieves Cup. The spring series will also welcome the returns of forward Ashley Hatch and defender Alana Cook.

Hatch was part of the 2025 January camp, though no games took place due to the winter event taking place outside of an official FIFA window, she last featured for the USWNT against China PR in December 2023. Cook rejoins the roster after a successful stint with the Kansas City Current, was part of the USWNT 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup roster, and returns for the first time since October 2023.

Along with some familiar faces returning, Hayes also named two training players to camp, forward Mia Fishel (Chelsea FC) and

goalkeeper Angelina Anderson (Angel City FC).

Here's the full roster:

USWNT April roster

Listed by (Club; Caps/Goals)

Goalkeepers (3): Jane Campbell (Houston Dash; 10), Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals; 2), Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United, ENG; 0)

Defenders (8): Alana Cook (Kansas City Current; 29/1), Tierna Davidson (Gotham FC; 67/3), Crystal Dunn (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA; 157/25), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC, ENG; 65/1), Tara McKeown (Washington Spirit; 3/0), Avery Patterson (Houston Dash; 0/0), Emily Sams (Orlando Pride; 3/0), Emily Sonnett (Gotham FC; 105/2)

Midfielders (6): Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA; 25/1), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC; 31/1), Lindsey Heaps (Olympique Lyon, FRA; 163/36), Claire Hutton (Kansas City Current; 1/0), Jaedyn Shaw (North Carolina Courage; 24/8), Lily Yohannes (Ajax, NED; 4/1)

Forwards (7): Michelle Cooper (Kansas City Current; 2/1), Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit; 22/5), Catarina Macario (Chelsea FC, ENG; 21/9), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit; 46/10), Yazmeen Ryan (Houston Dash; 7/0), Ally Sentnor (Utah Royals; 5/2), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC; 15/1)