The United States women's national team scored in the opening minute of their friendly with Brazil on Tuesday night via Catarina Macario, but it was not enough in the end as the Americans conceded twice, including in the 95th minute, falling 2-1.

There were several changes to the starting lineup by U.S national team manager Emma Hayes with seven new additions to the lineup from Saturday's 2-0 victory. Forward Trinity Rodman did not dress for precautionary reasons as she builds her minutes from a back injury, and goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce was given the night off after her standout performance in the first game. Hayes opted to get more game evaluations than make major formation adjustments as the team lined up in the familiar 4-2-3-1 formation they utilized in match one.

Despite the multiple-player rotations to start, the USWNT got off to a rapid start when Macario scored in the opening 35 seconds of the match.

Claire Hutton, a 19-year-old midfielder, won the ball deep in the defensive half and sprung Alyssa Thompson on a pass forward. The winger made a nearly 70-yard sprint into the box before a collision between Brazilian goalkeeper Natascha Honegger and her defender. Macario's extended effort inside the six-yard box was enough to nab the opening goal.

With plenty of game left, the two sides played an open and transitional first half, each with opportunities to expose space behind opposing defenses. Brazil equalized in the 25th minute with a stunning goal by Manchester City's Kerolin, who connected on net with a long-range shot that sailed passed Mandy McGlynn near the upper left. The two sides remained level throughout the match until stoppage time.

The tempo of the match shifted from an open, transitional match to some choppy physical play through long stretches. Brazil delivered the final dagger in stoppage time as substitute Amanda Gutierres scored the game winner.

The U.S. will return to action with friendlies against China in May and June.