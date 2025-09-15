The United States women's national team will close out the calendar year with a pair of friendlies against 2025 UEFA Euro semifinalists Italy. The series will follow the October matches against Portugal, and the two sides will play in Orlando, Florida, with a match on Nov. 28 before closing out the year on Dec. 1 in Fort Lauderdale.

It'll be the first meeting between Italy and the United States in over a decade. The two teams last faced each other during the FIFA Women's World Cup playoff, and the 2010 meeting is the most recent match between the two squads. The USWNT defeated Italy, 2-0, and advanced to the 2011 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Both programs are on big momentum shifts to close out the year. The USWNT is coming off a pair of wins against Ireland, while Italy looks to build on its semifinal appearance in the women's Euros. Le Azzurre is ranked 12th in the world and fell on a last-minute goal in overtime against eventual Euro champions England.

"As we prepare for World Cup qualifying at the end of 2026, we want to play teams from all parts of the world with different styles and different strengths, so getting to play Italy, one of Europe's up-and-coming teams, will be a great way to end the year," said USWNT head coach Emma Hayes.

"This has been a very productive year for our team, learning about each other while embracing our philosophies and standards, so we're looking forward to two more games against a quality team to continue to grow."

The 2025 matchup will bookend a historical page for the USWNT. As the national team closes out its 40th year, it'll do so against an Italy program that was the first ever opponent in USWNT history. The two squads met for the first international match in USWNT history back in 1985, with a 1-0 victory for Italy. Both teams have met 15 times in the last 40 years.