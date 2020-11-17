United States women's national team coach Vlatko Andonovski's roster is out ahead of the final USWNT match in 2020. The U.S. will face the Netherlands on Nov. 27 with a six-day training camp taking place ahead of the match to be played at Rat Verlegh Stadium in Breda, about 67 miles south of Amsterdam.

It will be the ninth and final match for the national team in 2020, which is coming off an 11-day training camp which took take place in October and featured many NWSL talents. On Tuesday, U.S. Soccer announced the full roster which features top collegiate prospect Catarina Macario (Stanford), and welcomes back big names like Julie Ertz, Alex Morgan (Tottenham), Rose Lavelle (Man City), Sam Mewis (Man City) and Christen Press (Man United), while Emily Sonnet has been playing Sweden.

Here's a look at Andonovski's squad:

USWNT Roster club; (caps/goals)



GOALKEEPERS (3): Aubrey Bledsoe (Washington Spirit; 0), Jane Campbell (Houston Dash; 3), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 63)

DEFENDERS (8): Abby Dahlkemper (NC Courage; 61/0), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars; 26/1), Crystal Dunn (NC Courage; 104/24), Emily Sonnet (Göteborg FC; 45/0) Kelley O'Hara (Utah Royals FC; 131/2), Margaret "Midge" Purce (Sky Blue FC; 1/0), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC; 177/0), Alana Cook (PSG; 0/0)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars; 102/20 ), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC; 86/19), Rose Lavelle (Man City; 45/12), Catarina Macario (Stanford; 0/0), Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash; 15/1), Samantha Mewis (Man City; 67/18)

FORWARDS (6): Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit; 2/0), Tobin Heath (Man United; 168/33), Alex Morgan (Tottenham; 169/107), Christen Press (Man United; 138/58), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC; 0/0), Lynn Williams (NC Courage; 28/9)

The mix of NWSL talent with players like Hatch, Smith, and Williams are rounding out a forward core that will reunite with star forwards currently playing in Europe. While Mewis, Lavelle, and Sonnett also return to the roster as they're currently playing in Europe.

Alana Cook returns to the camp with the USWNT after making the roster a year ago. The inclusion of NWSL goalkeepers Aubrey Bledsoe and Jane Campbell could also provide more time in the mix for a prospective back-up role to Alyssa Naeher as the calendar year comes to a close.