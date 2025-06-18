The U.S. women's national team will face Ireland and Canada in a three-match series during the summer window. Head coach Emma Hayes has named a 25-player training camp roster for the upcoming games. The roster is not quite reflective of Hayes' previous lists; there are players newer to the national team with fewer caps who are called up, with a mix of more experienced players, but there are notable names missing.

The USWNT will play a pair of friendlies against Ireland beginning June 26 in Commerce City, Colorado, before concluding the series on June 29 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Stars and Stripes will then go on to Washington, D.C., and face Canada on July 2. Ahead of the roster drop, the manager alluded to the absences and said European-based players would be given time off due to their extensive club seasons ending.

The lone exception would be team vice-captain Naomi Girma, who is one of three players on the roster with more than 40 caps on the national team. From NWSL, forward Lynn Biyendolo (80 appearances) and midfielder Rose Lavelle (110 appearances) join Girma as the most capped players on the roster.

Lavelle returns to national team camps after a nearly seven-month absence. The long-time midfielder had ankle surgery following the USWNT matches against the Netherlands in 2024 and has recently played in matches with her NWSL club side, Gotham FC. The Cincinnati native could make her return to national team play in her hometown at TQL Stadium.

Midfielder Croix Bethune and forward Yazmeen Ryan also return to USWNT camps following injury management that kept them out of the last international window.

"We want to continue to improve our understanding of how we want to play and widen the player pool, and those are some of the key goals of this three-game window," said Hayes.

"On this roster, we have players with a varied amount of experience, and my priority is to deepen the exposures required for international soccer. These are three challenging matches and as always, we want to win, but also to make sure we are ready for the next steps."

Hayes and the coaching staff continue their player evaluations in 2025 as the group prepares for the Concacaf W Championship World Cup qualifiers in November 2026. There are six uncapped players on the roster and four players with their first-ever senior national team call-ups.

The four players, defenders Jordyn Bugg, Lilly Reale, and Izzy Rodriguez, and midfielder Sam Meza, mark 27 total players who have earned their first USWNT call-ups under Hayes' time as manager.

Take a look at the full roster:

U.S. Women's National Team Roster by Position (Club)

Goalkeepers (3): Angelina Anderson (Angel City FC; 0), Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign FC; 0) Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals; 3)

Defenders (10): Kerry Abello (Orlando Pride; 1/0), Jordyn Bugg (Seattle Reign FC; 0/0), Naomi Girma (Chelsea FC, ENG; 46/2), Lilly Reale (Gotham FC; 0/0), Tara McKeown (Washington Spirit; 6/0), Avery Patterson (Houston Dash; 4/0), Izzy Rodriguez (Kansas City Current; 0/0), Emily Sams (Orlando Pride; 4/0), Emily Sonnett (Gotham FC; 108/2), Gisele Thompson (Angel City FC; 3/0)

Midfielders (6): Croix Bethune (Washington Spirit; 3/0), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC; 35/2), Claire Hutton (Kansas City Current; 3/0), Rose Lavelle (Gotham FC; 110/24), Sam Meza (Seattle Reign FC; 0/0), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC; 7/2)

Forwards (6): Lynn Biyendolo (Seattle Reign FC; 80/24), Michelle Cooper (Kansas City Current; 6/1), Yazmeen Ryan (Houston Dash; 9/0), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville; 5/1), Ally Sentnor (Utah Royals; 9/4), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC; 19/1)