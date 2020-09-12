U.S. women's national team forward Alex Morgan will join Tottenham Hotspur on short-term loan, the club announced Saturday. The Orlando Pride forward will sign with Spurs for the remainder of the FA Women's Super League season, where she will be reunited with Orlando Pride defenders Shelina Zadorsky and Alanna Kennedy, who are also on loan spells.

Tottenham finished seventh (out of 12 clubs) after the 2019 WSL season was abandoned due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Morgan's (brief) move to London continues a trend of Women's World Cup champion players leaving the United States for clubs overseas. Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle joined Manchester City, and Christen Press and Tobin Heath were announced as new signings for Manchester United on Wednesday.

The need for regular minutes in a year with unforeseeable circumstances probably played a role in player movement overseas where the pandemic has been handled differently. With five champion USWNT players in England, the moves also symbolizes the WSL as highly competitive league with the pocketbooks to attract NWSL's top talent.

The Pride withdrew from the NWSL Challenge Cup this summer due to COVID-19 test results and are set to compete in the current NWSL Fall Series. Morgan has not played a competitive match since giving birth to her daughter back in May.

The Orlando Pride will kick off their Fall Series on Saturday, Sept. 19. The competition will take place through Oct. 17. All nine clubs are currently divided into three regional "pods" in an effort to limit travel for clubs during the pandemic. All clubs will play four matches against their regional foes. You can catch Fall Series action on CBS All-Access.