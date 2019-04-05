USWNT star Alex Morgan scores 100th goal in World Cup tune-up vs. Australia

Alex Morgan has been one of the faces of the United States women's national team and women's soccer as a whole for nearly a decade. She had her 159th cap against Australia on Thursday, and hit a career milestone in the match. In the 14th minute, Morgan was part of a 3-on-2 break, and she took care of things herself by dribbling past a defender and whipping a shot toward the far post and into the back of the net for her 100th career goal.

Morgan has had an incredible international career, and she's a big part of the reason why USWNT is favored to repeat as champions at the 2019 World Cup in France. In a 5-3 win over the Matildas onThursday, she had her game on full display.

Morgan is now five goals behind co-captain Carli Lloyd's 105, which is a USA record. Lloyd also has 111 more caps than Morgan does, so she has a long time to play.

At just 29, Morgan is already in the conversation as one of the greatest soccer players -- men or women -- to play for the United States. The team has an extremely bright future that, at just 29, she still has a part to play in. Now that this milestone has been reached, next up is a friendly on Sunday against Belgium, then it's all eyes on France as the USA tries to bring another title home. You can catch all of the 2019 Women's World Cup on fuboTV (Try for free).