USWNT star Carli Lloyd says gold medal at 2021 Olympics would be 'satisfying enough' for retirement

United States women's national team legend Carli Lloyd was planning on following up the 2019 World Cup glory with gold in Tokyo this summer at the Olympics. But the veteran said postponing the games for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic is the right call. Lloyd still hopes to have a role on the team next summer when she's 39.

The two-time gold medalist said she isn't sure when she will retire but that this has given her the opportunity to continue playing and possibly go out on top.

"I was going to take it to this summer's Olympics and then see where I was mentally and physically," Lloyd told The Los Angeles Times. "I wasn't sure when I would officially retire. So now I have the opportunity to stick around for another year and it would be a dream come true to win gold with my teammates. That would be satisfying enough for me to officially retire."

The games were officially postponed in March with the virus outbreak still growing. The games will now start on July 23, 2021 and end on Aug. 8 next year. As of Thursday, the world was approaching 900,000 confirmed cases, according to the World Healh Organization. Japan is not among the 25 countries with the most confirmed cases, but with all of the travel required for athletes to attend the games, moving it was absolutely the right decision, said Lloyd.

"I believe it was the right decision to make. This unprecedented pandemic is bigger than sports. People's lives have been lost, the virus continues to spread and our healthcare systems are overloaded," Lloyd said.

Lloyd currently places for Sky Blue FC of the NWSL, and the league delayed the start of its season that was set for April 18. She scored one goal in the 2020 SheBelieves Cup as the USWNT won the title last month. Lloyd has 123 goals for the national team, with her first coming in 2006.