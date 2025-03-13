U.S. women's national team attacker and club franchise player Mallory Swanson will not be with Chicago Stars FC on Friday during their regular season opener. A club spokesperson and head coach Lorne Donaldson confirmed the absence on Wednesday during the club's match week availability.

"Maybe [the club's media relations department] can answer more, But to me, it's a week-to-week thing. And I can just give her space and let whatever happens happen," Donaldson said.

"We can't do much about her situation right now because that's her space right now. So we just want her to be happy and the club is behind her."

Swanson has established herself as one of the most dynamic and skilled players in women's soccer. She's known for her speed, technical ability, and clinical finishing, and she has been a key contributor to offensive success for both club and country. She was the U.S. women's national team's leading goal scorer during their gold medal run in the Olympics and scored the game-winner in the Olympic final just last year.

The Stars announced Swanson's absence back in January and has provided no significant updates on her timeline to return to the club. The franchise expressed an initial statement of support during their preseason roster announcement and has given few updates since.

"The Chicago Stars organization stands ready to provide Mallory whatever support she needs, both on and off the pitch, and we will be ready to welcome her back with open arms whenever she is ready to return," the preseason club statement said.

She was the top goal scorer with seven for Chicago in 2024, splitting time for club and international play, and she is the focal point of the Stars' attack. Her agility and quick decision-making on the ball make her a constant threat to opposing defenses, while her ability to create scoring opportunities for herself and her teammates underscores her versatility as an attacker.

Her performances have not only elevated the team's standing but also solidified her reputation as one of the league's premier talents. Now, the club will have to manage their season opener without her, and possibly more games, since there has been no indication by the Stars front office and executives on potential next steps.

"She's one of the top, top players in the world, but the game still goes on. We still have players that we have to focus on and that gives somebody else another opportunity to come out and say, 'Okay, I can do it,' because the game is not going to wait for us," said Donaldson.