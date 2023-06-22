Olympique Lyonnais have agreed to a transfer with Portland Thorns FC for U.S. national team midfielder Lindsey Horan, the French club announced.

The former Thorns player initially left for Lyon on an 18-month loan in 2022 and even restructured her NWSL contract for an eventual return but will now remain in France, signing till June of 2026. Lyon announced on Thursday the agreed-upon fee was €250,000 and a possible €50,000 bonus for a potential $329,000 total to Portland.

She began her pro career out of high school with Paris Saint-Germain before making the leap to NWSL with Portland in 2016. She appeared in 106 matches across all competitions (105 starts), scoring 31 goals and contributing 14 assists. Among players all-time for the club, she ranks in the top five in games played, games started, minutes played (7,712), and goals.

"Portland holds such a special place in my heart. I made many incredible memories I will never forget. On top of that, I also had the opportunity to win multiple trophies and share that success with so many amazing people," said Horan in a statement.

"I want to thank all those at the Thorns organization who have supported me along the way, my teammates, my coaches, and of course, the best fans in the world. Playing for this club and city and getting to experience gameday at Providence Park brought me great joy during my career. For me, Portland will always be home. Thank you for understanding my goals and dreams in my continuing career."

The 29-year-old midfielder was recently named on the 23-player USWNT roster for the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. She has been a constant presence in the middle third for the national team in the build-up to the tournament. The USWNT will play a send-off match on July 9 in San Jose, Calif. against Wales before beginning the group stage in New Zealand on July 21 against Vietnam.