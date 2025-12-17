U.S. women's national team and Portland Thorns forward Sophia Wilson is set to return to the Pacific Northwest for the 2026 NWSL season with a record-setting option, reportedly worth $1 million. Wilson previously signed a two-year deal in 2024 with a player option. The initial contract was the first ever announced with such a lever, instead of the typical club or mutual option, and negotiated ahead of recent league proposals to create new salary cap mechanisms.

"Coming back to Portland is so special to me because Portland is where I started my professional career and where I've grown up in a lot of ways. I'm excited for the city. I love living here. I love the people here. I'm excited to get back with everyone and play in Providence Park and to play in front of the Riveters. There's no place like it. That is the place to play and I'm excited to be back in it," Wilson said in a club statement.

She spent the 2025 season away from the pitch on maternity leave. She and her husband, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson, welcomed their daughter, Gianna, in September.

Wilson's scoring pedigree

Wilson's profile has skyrocketed since being drafted by the club in 2019. She's been the leading goal scorer for the team since 2021 and the cornerstone of the Thorns' attack for consecutive years. She's also become a recognizable star on the USWNT, alongside the attacking trio "Triple Espresso" with Trinity Rodman and Mallory Swanson. The winning front three were responsible for 10 out of 12 goals scored during the Summer Games, and won the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

For the Thorns, Wilson's return is more than just a homecoming; it's a major roster upgrade, and it's a reminder of the former team identity. A necessity after the club recently parted ways with former head coach Rob Gale. The familiar surroundings will likely be helpful to the 25-year-old as she now focuses on returning from maternity leave.

"We are thrilled to have a world-class player like Sophia continue to call Portland her home," said President and General Manager of Soccer Operations Jeff Agoos. "Sophia is an exceptional global star that can change the game in an instant. She will strengthen our roster's attack, and her return makes our front line one the most formidable in the NWSL."

She was the youngest player in league history to win the NWSL MVP in 2022 and was the Golden Boot winner in 2023. Her return to the club and the league amidst ongoing attention on USWNT player departures overseas can be viewed as a massive win for the American league.

Impact on state of the league

Her new one year option sends a significant financial message across the league. The record single season salary puts her at the forefront of the league's player compensation discussion. Her choice to exercise the option stands in direct contrast to the ongoing contract saga surrounding USWNT teammate Trinity Rodman. Rodman's free agency has triggered intense conversations about "getting creative" in efforts to retain the NWSL's biggest stars.

Wilson's deal, as previously structured and agreed upon before recent debates, now serves as a temporary benchmark for what a "High Impact Player" contract could look like in the modern NWSL.

What's next

Wilson's last game in the league was during the 2024 NWSL playoffs, a quarterfinal loss to Gotham FC. The league will kick off official competition with the 2026 NWSL Challenge Cup on Feb. 20, and the 2026 NWSL regular season is set to return on March 13.