USWNT stars Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe vow to continue equal pay fight after judge dismisses case

United States women's national team stars Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and their teammates will continue to fight for equal pay despite a federal judge dismissing the case against the United States Soccer Federation last week, they said Monday. Rapinoe said she was in shock over the decision.

The USWNT was seeking $66 million in damages under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. The team said the collective bargaining agreement did not pay its players equally compared to the U.S. men's national team. The team often cited its level of success to back its claims, pointing out the revenue numbers as well as the numerous trophies, which include the last two World Cups titles. The women can still move forward with the claims relating to the Civil Rights Act as they were not dismissed.

During the trial, USSF tried to argue that the women's team had less responsibility than the men's team and that playing men's soccer required more skill. Shortly after those court documents leaked, president Carlos Cordeiro stepped down. Earlier this year before a game against Japan in the She Believes Cup, the USWNT players wore their warmup uniforms inside out as a protest.

"This decision was out of left field for us," Morgan said on Good Morning America. "I think for both sides it was very unexpected so we will definitely be appealing and moving forward. If anyone knows anything about the heart of this team – we are fighters and we'll continue to fight together for this."

Rapinoe said that if the women were under the men's contract, they would be making three times more while winning nearly every game.

The United States women's national team has won the last two World Cups (2015, 2019), while the men's side has not participated in a World Cup since 2014.