The U.S. women's national team returns to Women's World Cup play against the Netherlands on Wednesday night (LIVE UPDATES) in a match that will serve as the first major test as the reigning champions eye an unprecedented three-peat.

A trio of players who had fitness concerns all played in the team's 3-0 win over Vietnam last week and are available for a rematch of the 2019 final. Julie Ertz started and played 90 minutes in the USWNT's opening game, while Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle each came off the bench in the second half. Trinity Rodman is back in the XI after playing 75 minutes against Vietnam and has seemingly overcome a potential back injury after being involved in a tackle in the first minute.

Here is the lineup:

Starting XI

USWNT: Naeher; Fox, Ertz, Girma, Dunn; DeMelo Sullivan, Horan; Williams, Morgan, Smith

