The April international window was never just about the scorelines for the U.S. women's national team. Despite two wins and a loss, the three games in week against Japan offered more than just results, it served as a rolling audition for the current player pool in the build-up to World Cup qualifiers in November.

The three-match series was a chance for head coach Emma Hayes to test depth and welcome back returning players against a top-five opponent. It was billed as a chance to identify which players can execute under certain types of pressure, namely the kind that can come during a high-stakes tournament, and evaluate different positional combinations between players.

Across the games, Hayes rotated her lineups heavily, featuring two distinctly different starting eleven's and a combination of them in the final match. Ultimately, the two wins and one loss mattered less than the extra evaluations. How players fared against the Asian Champions in real time, identified problems, and how quickly they solved them, or not, is what will be analyzed till the next roster is named.

So which players stood out over the three games against Japan, who has work to do, and which players were never in doubt?

Stock up

Claudia Dickey (Goalkeeper): Started two games in goal and picked up two victories and one clean sheet. The battle for the No.1 goalkeeper position is as close as ever. Like a table tennis match, the competition for the starting keeper seems to shift constantly between Dickey and Tullis-Joyce, and out of this international window, the odds are back in Dickey's favor.

Gisele Thompson (Defender): This is the window where Gisele Thompson stamped her place in the defensive player pool with two starts over three games and 175 minutes played. Outside back roles are truly up for grabs right now. Unless you're Emily Fox, there is a starting left back position, and at least two to three depth spots in the defender pool building up towards the World Cup qualifiers. Thompson was active across the flank, had good situational awareness, and played with confidence.

Claire Hutton (Midfielder): Featured in all three games with starts in two, and a game where she sported the captain's armband, Claire Hutton flexed just how strong she is over three games in one week. Whether she's locking things up defensively or connecting passes forward, she shows more and more that she might be made for right now instead of 2031.

Kennedy Wesley (Defender): As players return to form, center back positions might get less flexibility with Naomi Girma, Emily Sonnett, and Tierna Davidson back in the mix. Sonnett's minutes were more restricted as an injury precaution, and that opened the window of opportunity for Kennedy Wesley, who took control of the chance.

She showed growth from her game one start to her 45-minute shift to close out game three, from progressive positioning to better decision-making. Wesley capped off her week with a goal and an assist.

Stock Down

Ally Sentnor (forward) Head coach Emma Hayes has been clear about her intention to grow and develop the player pool in 2025, and this year, it's about seeing where players are and whether they can meet the senior level it's at. Unfortunately, Sentor struggled to generate against Japan, and was among the top three in fewest touches (39) during the loss against Japan in the second game. She did eventually get a few shots off, but they were later in the second half once more experienced subs entered the game.

Jaedyn Shaw (Midfielder): Alongside Ally Sentnor, Shaw also exited the loss against Japan among the fewest touches on the ball (37), but even more concerning was the lack of connectivity. Uncharacteristically poor passing from Shaw as she led the team that night, with the lowest pass completion in the final third (57.1%) and pass completion overall (66.7%).

Lilly Reale (Defender): While Reale was on the bad end of Japan's highlight reel, getting beaten on goal, she's a player who has shown incredible bounce-back ability. She was subbed out just past the hour mark in the loss against Japan, but still among the top four in total touches (81), completed all her passes into the final third, and was a target on USWNT set pieces. She exited the game with two shots.

Never in doubt

Sophia Wilson (Forward): The team's "true" No. 9, and there's no clear contingency in place (maybe Catarina Macario?), but that's a problem for future USWNT. Right now, Wilson is back, and we all rejoice. So she didn't score against Japan, that didn't make her look any less dangerous, and coming back from maternity leave just means she'll be even stronger once the goals do start going in.

Lindsey Heaps (Midfielder): As if the team captain of the team would ever be in doubt. While Heaps might not start every game by design, she's reminded everyone why she still remains a key piece of the squad. Confident on and off the ball, she demands plenty from herself and those around her.

Emily Fox (Defender): There's not supposed to be "locks" this early in a World Cup build, but no one is getting that right back position from Emily Fox right now. Has become the type of player whose name you don't mention too often because she's always doing her job.