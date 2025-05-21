U.S women's national team head coach Emma Hayes is taking another step in developing the USWNT player pool. The manager named a 20-player U-23 roster for a training camp and matches in Germany. The two-game series will be played in two stadiums outside of Stuttgart, Germany, on May 30 and June 2. These are the first matches for Hayes' revamped U-23 program in 2025.

"This is an incredible opportunity for our U-23 player pool to face top tier opponents in Europe and give them the valuable experiences that are much needed," said Hayes. "We want to be very conscious of developing our players through different experiences, and as I have spoken about before, this will take the shape of some players playing in U-23 games and at other times being called in with the WNT. This is because we want to increase the diversity of high-level opponents that they get to compete against, but the methodology and coaching points between the teams will be exactly the same."

The U-23 roster will have its own coaching staff, led by University of New Mexico head coach Heather Dyche. Orlando Pride assistant coach Yolanda Thomas, and former USWNT player Stephanie Cox, a 2008 Olympic gold medalist, will serve as U-23 assistant coaches, alongside U.S. Youth National Team and former San Diego Wave goalkeeper coach Louis Hunt.

The roster has 15 players who are under 23 years old, and in an agreement with Germany and U23 standards in Europe, each roster will have five "over-age" players who can be born before Jan. 1, 1999.

There are 16 NWSL and three European club pro players on the U23 roster, and only one active college player, University of North Carolina midfielder Evelyn Shores.

Ten players named to the roster have scored in the NWSL this season. Jordyn Bugg and Maddie Dahlien for the Seattle Reign FC, Lilly Reale and Sarah Schupansky for Gotham FC, Kennedy Wesley for the San Diego Wave, Riley Jackson for the North Carolina Courage, Caiya Hanks for Portland Thorns FC, Jameese Joseph for Chicago Stars FC, Makenna Morris for the Washington Spirit and Riley Tiernan for Angel City FC.

U.S. U-23 WNT Roster

Goalkeepers (2): Angelina Anderson (Angel City FC; Danville, Calif.), Jordan Silkowitz (Bay FC; Fairfax, Va.)

Defenders (6): Jordyn Bugg (Seattle Reign FC; El Cajon, Calif.), Lauren Flynn (Utah Royals FC; Arlington, Va.), Emily Mason (Seattle Reign FC; Flemington, N.J.), Lilly Reale (Gotham FC; Hingham, Mass.), Evelyn Shores (UNC; Atlanta, Ga.), Kennedy Wesley (San Diego Wave; Rossmoor, Calif.)

Midfielders (6): Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain FC, FRA; Grayslake, Ill.), Abi Brighton (Juventus FC, ITA; Beaufort, S.C.), Riley Jackson (North Carolina Courage; Roswell, Ga.), Samantha Meza (Seattle Reign FC; Balch Springs, Texas), Sarah Schupansky (Gotham FC; Pittsburgh, Pa.), Jaedyn Shaw (North Carolina Courage; Frisco, Texas)

Forwards (6): Maddie Dahlien (Seattle Reign FC; Edina, Minn.), Mia Fishel (Chelsea FC, ENG; San Diego, Calif.), Caiya Hanks (Portland Thorns FC; Kailua-Kona, Hawaii), Jameese Joseph (Chicago Stars FC; Beltsville, Md.), Makenna Morris (Washington Spirit; Germantown, Md.), Riley Tiernan (Angel City FC; Voorhees, N.J.)