A day after Emma Hayes dropped a 24-player roster for the upcoming April friendlies against Brazil, an additional U23 roster has been named for a training camp set to run alongside the senior international window. Hayes has been vocal about her efforts to rejuvenate U.S. Soccer's U23 program.

A "Futures Camp" was held in January and was the restart of the program when a group of age-eligible players gathered in Florida. Multiple players who participated in the January event were featured in the 2025 SheBelieves Cup and were named to the recent April roster for friendlies against Brazil.

Lisa Cole, lead WNT player pathway scout, will run the U23 camps while Hayes and her staff will observe U23 training sessions throughout the week. U23 assistant coaches include University of New Mexico head coach Heather Dyche, Orlando Pride assistant coach Yolanda Thomas, and goalkeeper coach Louis Hunt.

"Emma has repeatedly said that we need to put more emphasis on this age group, giving young pros and elite college players more playing opportunities in a national team environment and more chances for these top young players to play with and against each other," said Cole.

"With both the U-23 and the WNT camps happening at the same time at the same training site, both coaching staffs can observe both sets of players, everyone can get a close-up look at what these camps are like and really feel what is needed to perform at the international level. It's a great opportunity for the players and the coaches."

Several players on the U23 roster are already in their professional careers. Eva Gaetino (Paris Saint-Germain) returns into the mix alongside Gisele Thompson (Angel City FC) and Savy King (Angel City FC) as part of the defenders group. Forwards Reilyn Turner (Portland Thorns FC), Jameese Joseph (Chicago Stars FC), and Sarah Schupansky (Gotham FC) are all coming off starts with their respective NWSL clubs.

Here's the complete roster:

U.S. U-23 WNT April roster



Goalkeepers (3): Izzy Lee (Illinois; Western Springs, Ill.), Nona Reason (Clemson; Noblesville, Ind.), Stephanie Sparkowski (Unattached; East Meadow, N.Y.)

Defenders (8): Zara Chavoshi (Orlando Pride; Potomac, Md.), Eva Gaetino (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA; Dexter, Mich.), Savy King (Angel City FC; West Hills, Calif.), Emily Mason (Seattle Reign; Flemington, N.J.), Lilly Reale (Gotham FC; Hingham, Mass.), Evelyn Shores (North Carolina; Atlanta, Ga.), Gisele Thompson (Angel City FC; Studio City, Calif.), Amelia Van Zanten (Florida State; Buffalo Grove, Ill.)

Midfielders (6): Meg Boade (Washington Spirit; Highlands Ranch, Colo.), Abi Brighton (Juventus FC, ITA; Beaufort, S.C.), Taylor Huff (Bay FC; Mansfield, Ohio), Riley Jackson (North Carolina Courage; Roswell, Ga.), Yuna McCormack (Florida State; Mill Valley, Calif.), Sally Menti (Seattle Reign; Seattle, Wash.)

Forwards (7): Maddie Dahlien (Seattle Reign; Edina, Minn.), Caiya Hanks (Portland Thorns FC; Kailua-Kona, Hawaii), Jameese Joseph (Chicago Stars; Beltsville, Md.), Quincy McMahon (San Diego Wave; Highlands Ranch, Colo.), Makenna Morris (Washington Spirit; Germantown, Md.), Sarah Schupansky (Gotham FC; Pittsburgh, Pa.), Reilyn Turner (Portland Thorns FC; Aliso Viejo, Calif.)