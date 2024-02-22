purce.jpg
The United States women's national team are in control of Group A in the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup group and aim to punch their ticket to the knockout stage on Friday night. They're coming off a 5-0 win against Dominican Republic on Tuesday and will now face group rivals Argentina on Friday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif at 10:15 p.m. ET. The Argentinians are in desperate need of goals after settling for a scoreless draw against Mexico and currently sit in second place. 

It will be the fifth all-time meeting between the two teams and the first during an official tournament. The USWNT have won each meeting with the most recent a 6-0 victory during the 2021 SheBelieves Cup. Fans can watch all the Gold Cup action on Paramount+.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming match:

Viewing info

Date: Friday, Feb. 23 | Time: 10:15 p.m. ET
Place: Dignity Health Sports Park -- Carson, Calif. 
Stream: Paramount+

Players to watch

Argentina

  • Mariana Larroquette. The forward recently signed with NWSL club Orlando Pride. She led Argentina in the attack against Mexico and created two chances late in the first half.
  • Laurina Oliveros: The goalkeeper did well when tested by Mexico. She faced 16 shots and ended the match with four saves.

USA

  • Jaedyn Shaw: The dynamic 19-year-old attacker was featured off the bench in the opener. She could get a start for minute management and her pristine final passes are an asset.
  • Naomi Girma: The center back didn't feature against the Dominican Republic, which means she could get a start against Argentina. Her long-range vision can help stifle any attacks before they start.

Storylines

USWNT: The Stars and Stripes got off to a quick start against the Dominican Republic, connecting on goal early off a corner kick that was ultimately disallowed due to an offside call. Still, the team got on the scoreboard in the opening 10 minutes with a goal by Oliva Moultrie and never looked back. Interim head coach Twila Kilgore will aim for a similar start here. 

Argentina: The South Americans had a rough start against Mexico. They were unable to settle into the game early and conceded a penalty kick in the opening 20 minutes. Mexico captain Rebeca Bernal was unable to convert, and eventually, Argentina frustrated the opposition by matching their physicality and settled for a goalless draw. They'll need to do better than three shot attempts against the United States if they want a chance to pull off a result. 

Prediction

Player rotation might impact both sides of the ball, and Argentina's sense of urgency might stifle some goal-scoring, but the stars and stripes will walk away with the win. Pick: USA 3, Argentina 0.