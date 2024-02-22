The United States women's national team are in control of Group A in the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup group and aim to punch their ticket to the knockout stage on Friday night. They're coming off a 5-0 win against Dominican Republic on Tuesday and will now face group rivals Argentina on Friday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif at 10:15 p.m. ET. The Argentinians are in desperate need of goals after settling for a scoreless draw against Mexico and currently sit in second place.

It will be the fifth all-time meeting between the two teams and the first during an official tournament. The USWNT have won each meeting with the most recent a 6-0 victory during the 2021 SheBelieves Cup. Fans can watch all the Gold Cup action on Paramount+.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming match:

Viewing info

Date: Friday, Feb. 23 | Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

Place: Dignity Health Sports Park -- Carson, Calif.

Stream: Paramount+

Players to watch

Argentina

Mariana Larroquette. The forward recently signed with NWSL club Orlando Pride. She led Argentina in the attack against Mexico and created two chances late in the first half.

Laurina Oliveros: The goalkeeper did well when tested by Mexico. She faced 16 shots and ended the match with four saves.

USA

Jaedyn Shaw: The dynamic 19-year-old attacker was featured off the bench in the opener. She could get a start for minute management and her pristine final passes are an asset.

Naomi Girma: The center back didn't feature against the Dominican Republic, which means she could get a start against Argentina. Her long-range vision can help stifle any attacks before they start.

Storylines

USWNT: The Stars and Stripes got off to a quick start against the Dominican Republic, connecting on goal early off a corner kick that was ultimately disallowed due to an offside call. Still, the team got on the scoreboard in the opening 10 minutes with a goal by Oliva Moultrie and never looked back. Interim head coach Twila Kilgore will aim for a similar start here.

Argentina: The South Americans had a rough start against Mexico. They were unable to settle into the game early and conceded a penalty kick in the opening 20 minutes. Mexico captain Rebeca Bernal was unable to convert, and eventually, Argentina frustrated the opposition by matching their physicality and settled for a goalless draw. They'll need to do better than three shot attempts against the United States if they want a chance to pull off a result.

Prediction

Player rotation might impact both sides of the ball, and Argentina's sense of urgency might stifle some goal-scoring, but the stars and stripes will walk away with the win. Pick: USA 3, Argentina 0.