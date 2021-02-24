The U.S. women's national team is set to square off against Argentina on Wednesday night at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida. USWNT are coming off a 2-0 win against Brazil while Argentina is coming off a tough 1-0 loss against Canada where they conceded a 90+5 minute stoppage time goal. This is the third and final match of SheBelieves Cup, and a win or draw for USWNT against Argentina will lock up the SheBelieves Cup title. The U.S. currently sit in first place with six points, as Brazil and Canada go head to head tied on three points, and only one point is needed for USWNT to ensure a SheBelieves Cup championship.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, Feb. 24

: Wednesday, Feb. 24 Time : 7 p.m. ET

: 7 p.m. ET Location : Exploria Stadium -- Orlando, Florida

: Exploria Stadium -- Orlando, Florida TV: FS1

FS1 Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Storylines

USWNT: The team has been presented with some different challenges during the tournament after facing Canada and Brazil respectively. They'll go up against some talented strikers against Argentina, but are considered heavy favorites in this match overall. Head coach Vlatko Andonovski has suggested that there will be additional player rotation during the third and final match. No matter the lineup changes, the team will likely still continue their signature press against Argentina and their finishing in the final third will likely be more clinical in this third and final match of the tournament.

Argentina: The team was invited to participate in the tournament after Japan made the decision to pull out of the competition due to concerns over COVID-19. The South American team has impressed in their two previous matches despite not picking up results. The team will welcome back Adriana Sachs and Eliana Stabile after they sat out previous matches due to inconclusive testing protocols, while Natalie Juno will unfortunately miss her third and final match of the tournament after repeated inconclusive tests. The team was dealt and additional blow as defender Lorena Benítez is also out with a torn ACL and will likely look to forward Mariana Larroquette to have a standout game

USWNT vs. Argentina prediction

The USWNT will close out their SheBelieves Cup with a win and title, and lots more goals. Pick: USWNT 4, Argentina 0.