The 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup trophy will be on the line Sunday when the USWNT and Brazil meet. The USWNT advanced to the final with a 3-2 win over Canada in penalties on Wednesday, while Brazil cruised to a 3-0 win over Mexico in the other semifinal. The Americans picked up a 2-1 win over Brazil in the SheBelieves Cup last year in the most recent meeting between these international squads.

How to watch USWNT vs. Brazil

Brazil vs. USWNT date: Sunday, Mar. 10

Brazil vs. USWNT time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Concacaf W Gold Cup picks for USWNT vs. Brazil

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Concacaf W Gold Cup picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups, and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Brazil vs. USWNT, Sutton is picking Brazil to win 2-1. The Americans have won six consecutive matches against Brazil, but they have not been nearly as impressive in this tournament. They were shut out by Mexico in a group-stage match before needing penalty kicks to get past Canada in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Brazil have only conceded one goal in the entire tournament, which came in a 5-1 win over Argentina in the quarterfinals. They added a 3-0 win over Mexico in the semifinals, scoring an early goal before taking advantage of a Mexico red card. Their offensive firepower and defensive prowess will be too much for the USWNT to overcome on Sunday night.

"Tired legs could be a factor for the USWNT, especially against a Brazil side that is firing on all cylinders," Sutton said. Stream the match here.

