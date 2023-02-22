The United States Women's National Team can win the SheBelieves Cup for the fourth straight year – and for the sixth time in the eight-year history of the tournament – when the Americans face Brazil on Wednesday at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. After beating Canada (2-0) and Japan (1-0) in its first two games of the SheBelieves Cup, the No. 1-ranked USWNT lead the table with six points, three points ahead of both Brazil and Canada. The Americans need only a draw against Brazil, ranked No. 9 in the world, to clinch the Cup, and even a loss could be sufficient if they retain their edge in goal differential.

USWNT vs. Brazil spread: USWNT -1.5 (+140), Brazil +1.5 (-180)

USWNT vs. Brazil over/under: 2.5 goals

USWNT vs. Brazil money line: USWNT -215; Brazil +550; Draw +290

USA: Mallory Swanson has scored in five straight matches

BRA: Marta has 184 appearances for the national team

USWNT vs. Brazil preview

The Americans seemed to have turned things around since their three-game losing streak in the fall of last year. They have since won five straight matches, outscoring their opponents 14-1. The USWNT have not allowed a goal in its last four matches.

A big reason for the team's success has been Mallory Swanson. Swanson has scored six goals in four matches for the USWNT this year. She has scored in five straight matches overall for the Americans, which is the team's longest streak since Christen Press scored in six straight from November 2019 to February 2020.

The USWNT face a Brazil side that has split its first two games of the SheBelieves Cup. The Brazilians opened the tournament with a 1-0 victory over Japan behind Debinha's game-winning goal. In their second game, Brazil fell to Canada 2-0. Brazilian legend Marta is playing her first games after taking a year off while recovering from an ACL injury.

The Brazilians can draw confidence from the fact that Japan played the Americans tough on Sunday. The Japanese limited the USWNT to just five shots, the team's fewest in a game since Aug. 6, 2016, while taking 15 shots on their own. Possession was split almost evenly, with the Americans owning 51% of possession. You can see who to pick here.

