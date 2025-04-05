The U.S. women's national team is back in action and will face Brazil during the April international window. The Stars and Stripes will kick off the two-game series on Saturday when they host the Conmebol side at SoFi Stadium in California. The series will then move to Northern California for a final game on April 8.

U.S. manager Emma Hayes and the coaching staff have been vocal about utilizing the build-up to the 2027-28 cycle as a period of player pool expansion and evaluation. The April roster includes the return of forward Trinity Rodman for the first time since the 2024 Olympic gold medal match. Rodman has been managing a back injury following the conclusion of the 2024 NWSL Championship.

The April camp welcomes forward Ashley Hatch and defender Alana Cook back for the first time since 2023, and the coaching staff made a last-minute adjustment after defender Tierna Davidson tore her ACL during a club game. Gisele Thompson was called into senior camp in her stead.

The group will try and bounce back from a SheBelieves Cup loss to Japan, their first loss after a dominant run in the tournament, after previously winning five consecutive cups.

Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more.

How to watch USWNT and odds

Date : April 5, 2025 | Time : 5 p.m. ET

: April 5, 2025 | : 5 p.m. ET Location : SoFi Stadium -- Los Angeles, Ca.

: SoFi Stadium -- Los Angeles, Ca. TV: TNT | Live stream: Max

| Max Odds: USA -145; +260 Draw; + 390 BRAZIL

Last meeting

The 2024 Olympic Gold Medal Final: The two teams went head to head last summer during the 2024 Paris Games. It was a closely contested battle between old rivals at a high-stakes major international tournament. Forward Mal Swanson scored the game-winner for the USWNT early in the second half and Alyssa Naeher delivered some late-game heroics with crucial saves down the stretch to ensure the 1-0 score and the gold medal.

What the USWNT is saying

As the coaching staff expands the player pool, Hayes is also reshaping the program overall, introducing new philosophies and reintegrating the U23 team. Hayes had dual training camps in January, with two rosters named, meant to serve as an introduction between players and coaches. The April window serves as the first U23 camp held alongside a senior camp tied to games.

"Players that are still with us in the seniors [team], some of them might very well have been in the under 23 program, had there not been sort of key injuries to some of our senior players. But it's another opportunity, and I think our average age is pretty young, and we've got this camp, we've got another one in May, we've got another one in June, where I think we will see a bigger chemistry build," said Hayes.

"But there's still a lot of inexperience, so, I think it's going to chuck up a lot of different things, but one that I feel was so much better positioned than I did [months ago], and I think our roster is going to be stronger as a result of it, even though it might not feel like that all of the time."

Predicted lineups

Attacking Third dropped some lineup projections and there were differences across the board between analysts. Here's who Darian Jenkins named ahead of game one against Brazil:

USWNT Starting XI: Jane Campbell, Emily Fox, Emily Sams, Emily Sonnett, Crystal Dunn; Sam Coffey, Lily Yohannes, Lindsey Heaps; Yazmeen Ryan, Catarina Macario, Alyssa Thompson

Player to watch

Alyssa Thompson: The Angel City FC forward is off and flying during the opening weeks of the NWSL regular season. She leads her club in goals scored through three games (two) and is second on the team in chances created (five). Her ability to take on defenders and generate offense makes her a dangerous asset against Brazil.

"They match up one v one and they isolate everyone on the field to have numerical advantages [so] to be able to create space for our players will be really important to us. They're a great team and I feel like we're going to put our best foot forward to try and win and just continue to develop as a team," Thompson said on Brazil.

Storyline to watch

Expanded player pool: After two meetings in 2024 with titles on the line (2024 Gold Cup and Olympics) both sides meet again in an early spring setting. Less pressure in these games, but that doesn't mean that there are no objectives. Hayes and her staff are still in an evaluation process and will utilize the matches as an opportunity to get players meaningful minutes in key areas. While players will want to deliver a response to their failure to win the Shebelieves Cup.

Prediction

Most two-game friendlies feature a stretch of adjustment during match one so there might be a similar period during this first meeting. Brazil has plenty of key players who play club in NWSL as well and are in the early phases of their season alongside their USWNT counterparts.

The familiarity could lead to another close encounter between the two teams but that doesn't mean there won't be goals as they figure each other out. Pick: USWNT 2, Brazil 1

