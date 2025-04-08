The U.S. women's national team will wrap up a two-game series against Brazil on Tuesday. In another anticipated friendly, the group will get another chance to work on tactics against a Brazil side with technical quality and attacking ability. Manager Emma Hayes and the squad will host Brazil at a sold-out Pay Pal Park in San Jose, California. Brazil will look to bounce back after a 2-0 loss to the USWNT on Saturday.

Forward Trinity Rodman made an enthusiastic return to the senior team, getting on the scoreboard in her first game back since the 2024 Olympic final. The prolific winger was part of the attacking "triple espresso" trio that dominated scoresheets during the Olympics and was managing a back injury before her return.

Hayes will likely continue with the player rotations as the program builds towards the 2027-28 cycle, and fans can anticipate some changes ahead of match day two. The head coach has been steadfast in player evaluations and two players earned their first senior caps on Saturday. Goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce earned the clean sheet and Avery Patterson was a late sub to help close out the game.

Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch USWNT

Date : Tues. April, 8 | Time : 10:30 p.m. ET

: Tues. April, 8 | : 10:30 p.m. ET Location : Pay Pal Park -- San Jose, Ca.

: Pay Pal Park -- San Jose, Ca. TV: TNT | Live stream: Max

Last meeting

Match one against Brazil: Prior to Saturday's meeting, the two teams met during the 2024 Paris Olympics in the gold medal final. During the friendly rematch, Rodman's lone goal came in the opening six minutes, despite Brazil setting the tempo early. But a tactical shift by the South Americans kept the match narrow into halftime. Hayes won the substitution battle on the sideline after Lily Yohannes entered the match, and immediately earned a penalty. Team captain Lindsey Heaps converted the attempt and the USWNT kept Brazil's attack quiet thanks to a big six save game by Tullis-Joyce.

What the USWNT are saying

For all the discussion of the expanded player pool, there's also the responsibility of game planning and preparation for so many new players to the program. Hayes is already looking ahead to game two for improvements against Brazil.

"I feel we do all the hard work, we get the ball and we turn it back over again. We call it transition to retain. This is an area of our game we have to get better with," Hayes said during postgame comments.

"We've certainly given the team the framework. Then you have to give the team the opportunity to develop it, and then you coach all the minute details that go with that. And I think by the end, we'd got a better handle on that, but it took us quite a while to get there today, as it did against Japan [in SheBelieves Cup]. So I think this is a big area for us, because we're not afraid to back press, and we're not afraid to go player for player in situations, but we need to be a little more decisive in the decision-making and execution of things."

Hayes also expanded on the groups decision-making when in transition during attacking scenarios, and when to recognize going quickly or recycing the ball.

"I don't know the xG of the game, but I felt we created good chances, and I think we're getting more. I know this for a fact, that our xG in general is increasing, and our -- as I call them, the golden the gold zones -- chances are definitely significantly higher than they were at the Olympics. That's something we really have been conscious to work on, whether that's getting the right numbers into the right area, hitting the right areas, Getting the timings right. I can't talk for the goals Brazil could and should have scored. I can only talk for us, but I think we could have scored more than two goals ... and I certainly couldn't have said that in the Olympic gold medal final."

The USWNT ended match one with an xG of 2.72, which doubled Brazil's total xG of 1.41.

Predicted lineups

Anything is possible during this Hayes era of player evaluation, here's who we think could get the start on Sunday.

USWNT Starting XI: Mandy McGlynn, Giselle Thompson, Emily Sams, Alana Cook, Avery Patterson; Korbin Albert, Lily Yohannes, Jaedyn Shaw; Yazmeen Ryan, Ashley Hatch, Michelle Cooper

Player to watch

Yazmeen Ryan (forward): The Houston Dash attacker has rapidly become a regular in team camps since her first official senior call-up in October 2024. She's bumped her caps up to eight, after subbing in against Brazil on Saturday, and has two assists in her short time with the program. She has versatility in both wide and central roles, and her ability to create scoring opportunities with sharp crossing will be an asset on Tuesday.

Storyline to watch

Goalkeeper trends: While Tullis-Joyce earned her first cap on Saturday, McGlynn might earn her third. McGlynn was among multiple players called post-2024 Olympics as Hayes began her planning for the next cycle. The coaching staff has evaluated the role after Alyssa Naeher's retirement, and Jane Campbell has been the most capped keeper in camps with 10 appearances and six clean sheets. Hayes has a summer timeline to narrow down the keeper pool and hone in on a starter moving forward.

Prediction

The beauty of a second match against a similar opponent is that there is a familiarity to build off. The downside is that the other team likely feels the same way. The USWNT get the win, but Brazil get on the board. Pick: USWNT 2, Brazil 1

