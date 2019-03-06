USWNT vs. Brazil score, takeaways: USA fails to win SheBelieves Cup but beats Marta and company

It took three matches, but the United States women's national team managed to get a victory at the 2019 SheBelieves Cup. Despite losing the competition to England, the U.S. beat Brazil 1-0 in its final game on Tuesday thanks to a goal from Tobin Heath. In a year in which it will continue to prepare for this summer's World Cup, the U.S. showed improvement from its first two matches of the competition, both 2-2 draws. Here's what to know:

Finally the defense put it together

The big concern through the first two games was the defense. The U.S. had done its just with four goals, but it also conceded four goals on five shots on goal. In this one though, against a talented Brazil side, Jill Ellis' team showed composure. Ashlyn Harris wasn't asked to do a lot in goal, but she did come through with a crucial late save and did well enough on crosses and dangerous balls into the box.

BIG SAVE! Brazil are searching for a late equalizer, but Ashlyn Harris makes the stop to keep the USWNT goal clean. #SheBelieves pic.twitter.com/0FYB0B3rOE — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 6, 2019

Not winning the cup isn't that big of a deal

The U.S. would have liked to win it, but it's not a biggie. It's pretty much a hyped-up friendly tournament. It's all about preparing for the World Cup and building chemistry. The U.S. showed some creativity on this one, but the goal was all hustle by Heath. Check it out:

What a counter by the USWNT! ⚽️



Tobin Heath puts in the rebound with a clinical finish for the 1-0 lead after Morgan's shot is saved. 🇺🇸 #SheBelieves pic.twitter.com/zrE6kDlRsW — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 6, 2019

As for England, they managed to earn seven points and win the cup by two, showing that they could be a tough out at the World Cup in France. For the U.S, these minutes give Ellis some stuff to work with when it comes to identifying the starting eleven she'll use this summer.

What's next?

The U.S. is back in action in early April with two more friendlies. On April 4, the U.S. faces Australia in Colorado before taking on Belgium three days later in California. You can watch USWNT action on fuboTV (Try for free).