USWNT vs. Brazil score, takeaways: USA fails to win SheBelieves Cup but beats Marta and company
The U.S. finished up its participation in the tournament with a victory
It took three matches, but the United States women's national team managed to get a victory at the 2019 SheBelieves Cup. Despite losing the competition to England, the U.S. beat Brazil 1-0 in its final game on Tuesday thanks to a goal from Tobin Heath. In a year in which it will continue to prepare for this summer's World Cup, the U.S. showed improvement from its first two matches of the competition, both 2-2 draws. Here's what to know:
Finally the defense put it together
The big concern through the first two games was the defense. The U.S. had done its just with four goals, but it also conceded four goals on five shots on goal. In this one though, against a talented Brazil side, Jill Ellis' team showed composure. Ashlyn Harris wasn't asked to do a lot in goal, but she did come through with a crucial late save and did well enough on crosses and dangerous balls into the box.
Not winning the cup isn't that big of a deal
The U.S. would have liked to win it, but it's not a biggie. It's pretty much a hyped-up friendly tournament. It's all about preparing for the World Cup and building chemistry. The U.S. showed some creativity on this one, but the goal was all hustle by Heath. Check it out:
As for England, they managed to earn seven points and win the cup by two, showing that they could be a tough out at the World Cup in France. For the U.S, these minutes give Ellis some stuff to work with when it comes to identifying the starting eleven she'll use this summer.
What's next?
The U.S. is back in action in early April with two more friendlies. On April 4, the U.S. faces Australia in Colorado before taking on Belgium three days later in California. You can watch USWNT action on fuboTV (Try for free).
