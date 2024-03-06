It'll be a clash of Concacaf titans when the United States and Canada square off during the W Gold Cup semifinals on Wednesday night. The Canadians and USWNT have a long-standing rivalry and will meet for the 65th time at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, Calif. at 10:15 ET on Paramount+. The winner will go on to face the semifinal winner of Mexico vs. Brazil in the final.

The U.S. lead in all-time wins (53) and goals (184) against Canada, more than any other opponent in program history. The rivalry took a turn during the last decade, primarily through Olympic play, where the two sides took turns eliminating each other in semifinal play in 2012 and 2021. Canada recently eliminated the United States during the Tokyo Olympics and went on to win the gold medal. Now the two North American sides will go toe to toe once more as they add another chapter to their story. Fans can watch all the Gold Cup semifinal action on Paramount+.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming match:

Viewing info

Date: Wednesday, March 6 | Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

Place: Snapdragon Stadium-- San Diego, Calif.

Stream: Paramount+

Players to watch

Canada

Adriana Leon. The forward is tied with Mexico's Lizbeth Ovalle as the leading tournament goal scorer with five goals. The Aston Villa winger will be a focal point of Canada's attack.

Ashley Lawrence: She's shown no limits in new formations from head coach Bev Preistman. The wingback has earned three consecutive starts for Canada in the tournament.

USA

Trinity Rodman: The 21-year-old winger put in a shift during the quarterfinal against Colombia within the attacking third and off the ball during defensive recovery. She earned a yellow for her efforts and recorded an assist before getting subbed off at halftime.

Tierna Davidson: The defender had a stealthy good game alongside center back Naomi Girma during the quarterfinal. She conceded the penalty during the Tokyo semifinal and this could be an opportunity for a redemption song.

Storylines

USWNT: The squad never let their foot off the gas against Colombia and they'll strive for similar energy against Canada. They might not have the early success on goal as they did during the quarterfinal but an even bigger response to their group loss against Mexico will be if they can handle some of Canada's new tactics. If player rotation is only part of the equation, hopefully, it means the coaching staff will let the kids play.

Canada: After dominating group play in points and goal differential, the Canadians are coming off an extra-time quarterfinal battle against Costa Rica where they were held to a one-goal victory. It took bench depth to pull off the victory with substitute Evelyne Viens scoring the game-winning goal. No longer a squad that lulls opposing teams to sleep, they will face their biggest test of the tournament against long-time rivals the United States with a chance to really show off their new era of play.

Prediction

Player rotation might impact both sides of the ball, and Argentina's sense of urgency might stifle some goal-scoring, but the stars and stripes will walk away with the win. Pick: USA 2, Canada 1.