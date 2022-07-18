The 2022 Concacaf W Championship will conclude on Monday when the United States Women's National Team takes on Canada for the title on Paramount+. The USWNT has won the Concacaf Women's Championship eight of the nine years it has participated, while Canada has been the champion twice and the runners-up on five occasions. Both teams have yet to concede a goal yet in the Concacaf Women's Championship 2022, with the USWNT outscoring its opponents 12-0 and Canada racking up a 12-0 goal differential of its own. You can watch this match live on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Estadio BBVA Bancomer in Guadalupe, Mexico is set for 10 p.m. ET on Thursday. USWNT is listed as the -130 favorite (bet $130 to win $100) in the latest USWNT vs. Canada odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Canada is listed as the +300 underdog, and a draw is priced at +220. The over-under for goals is set at 2.5 and the match can be streamed live on Paramount+ with their MUST-HAVE Premium plan.

How to watch USWNT vs. Canada

USWNT vs. Canada date: Monday, July 18

USWNT vs. Canada time: 10 p.m. ET

USWNT vs. Canada streaming: Paramount+

Concacaf W Championship picks for Canada vs. USWNT

Before tuning into Monday's match, you need to see the USWNT vs. Canada picks from SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated over $37,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season! Anybody who has followed him as seen huge returns.

For USWNT vs. Canada, Green is picking the USWNT to win on the 90-minute money line for a -130 payout. Canada is riding high off its shocking upset of the USWNT in the semifinals of the 2021 Olympics and could cement its status as a rising power in the world of women's football with another major trophy win over the most decorated club in the world.

However, that victory was Canada's first in 20 years and the USWNT has thoroughly dominated this rivalry in its totality. "USA manager Vlatko Andonovski appears to have settled in his preferred starting 11," Green told SportsLine. "The Stars and Stripes were not at their brilliant best at the Olympics, but they have been superb ever since. They are on a 17-game unbeaten streak and a 10-match winning streak, and they should ultimately prevail in a tight clash on Monday." Stream the match now here.

