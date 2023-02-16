The United States Women's National Team begins their quest to win the SheBelieves Cup for the fourth straight year -- and for the sixth time in the eight-year history of the tournament -- when the Americans face rival Canada on Thursday at Exploria Stadium in Orlando. Ranked No. 1 in the world, the USWNT enter the 2023 SheBelieves Cup coming off two wins over New Zealand in January.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Americans are listed as -180 favorites (risk $180 to win $100) in the latest USWNT vs. Canada odds, while the Canadians are +480 underdogs. A draw is +265, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

USWNT vs. Canada spread: USWNT -0.5 (-165), Canada +0.5 (+127)

USWNT vs. Canada over/under: 2.5 goals

USWNT vs. Canada money line: USWNT -180; Canada +480; Draw +480

USA: Alex Morgan ranks fifth in USWNT history with 120 goals.

CAN: The Canadians are 5-1 in their last six matches.

USWNT vs. Canada preview

The Americans enter the SheBelieves Cup 2023 feeling much better about their play to start 2023 than their play to end 2022. The USWNT lost three of their last four matches to end last year, including a three-match losing streak that was the team's first since 1993. The streak also included a 2-1 home loss to Germany that was the team's first home defeat in more than five years.

But during a two-game road trip to New Zealand to play the Football Ferns, the Americans came away with two emphatic victories, 4-0 and 5-0. Mallory Swanson scored three goals over the two games to lead the team.

Meanwhile, Canada enter the SheBelieves Cup amid much controversy. The reigning Olympic gold medalists are unhappy about Canada Soccer's cuts to the national team programs less than six months since the start of the World Cup. The players boycotted training Saturday, saying they would not play unless the association addressed their grievances.

But after Canada Soccer threatened legal action, the players returned to practice on Sunday -- although begrudgingly. Captain Christine Sinclair tweeted, "To be clear. We are being forced back to work for the short term. This is not over. We will continue to fight for everything we deserve and we will win. The She Believes [Cup] is being played in protest."

