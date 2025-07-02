The U.S. women's national team is back in action and will crank up the heat as they close out the summer window against Canada on Wednesday. The Stars and Stripes will host their regional rival at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., and the aim for a three-game sweep of their opponents this window.

The USWNT are coming off a pair of blowout wins against Ireland, where they outscored the Girls in Green 8-0. Head coach Emma Hayes rolled with two entirely different starting lineups for the matches, but the biggest test of the window are Canada, a long-time Concacaf rival, in the final match of the three-game summer series for the national team till October.

The coaching staff will likely pluck from more rested players to go against Canada, including defender Naomi Girma and midfielder Rose Lavelle. Missing from the roster are defenders Gisele Thompson and Kerry Abello, who have left training camps following injuries.

With the next international window not till October, Hayes and her staff are utilizing this as an opportunity for final player evaluations before narrowing down the player pool moving forward. The intention is to step into the next phase of planning for the upcoming 2027-28 cycle.

How to watch USWNT and odds

Date : Wednesday, July 2 | Time : 7:30 p.m.

: Wednesday, July 2 | : 7:30 p.m. Location : Audi Field -- Washington D.C.

: Audi Field -- Washington D.C. TV: TNT | Live stream: Max

TNT | Max Odds: USA -154; Draw +270; Canada +350

Last meeting

The two sides have a long history against each other, but the USWNT have 53 wins against their continental rivals in 66 previous meetings, and they last squared off during the 2024 SheBelieves Cup. The game ended 2-2 in regulation with goals by USWNT's Sophia Wilson and Canada's Adrianna Leon, but needed penalties to determine a winner. The shootout was high drama, with former goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher making a stop and then converting a penalty kick, and the USWNT won 5-4 on penalties

What USWNT are saying

Hayes has been clear about a timeline in squad processes in the build-up to the 2027-28 cycle. The expanded player pool over the last six months will likely be narrowed following the match against Canada, a team that Hayes considers a top squad, prime to challenge many of the USWNT's more untested players.

"I look at the Brazil games. I look at the Japan games, for example, tier one, opponents, tier A opponents, I think Canada are in that category. I am curious how much we have learned from playing a tier one opponent ... I think we have an opportunity to show how much we've closed the gap on the details, and not just six or seven senior players. I mean, more numbers being able to do that," Hayes said.

The manager and her staff are also focusing on more tactile and technical areas for the group moving forward. She noted how dangerous the team looked against Ireland, and that four goals is an admirable accomplishment, but that the data presented showed that there could've been even more. She and the coaching staff will evaluate how successful players are in decision-making, executing game plans, and more against Canada.

"Are we getting into the right areas? Yes. Are we taking the right decision when we're in the right areas sometimes, are we executing at the top level in the right situations? Still indifferent for me. I still feel there is another level to close the gap for the volume of opportunities we get and converting them," she said.

"Movement is important in the game to disrupt an opponent, but you have to maintain structures to minimize the impact the opponent can have in the opposite direction. And Canada are very good in their transitions, and if you give them too much transition space, they have pace to hurt you. So I think we need to get those details right, but this is really about improving all the things I've just previously mentioned, but those are one or two that I think can be next steps."

What Canada are saying

Head coach Casey Stoney named a 23-player roster for a pair of summer friendlies against Costa Rica and the USWNT. The manager views the games in a similar lens to Hayes, as a measuring stick for how the squad can fair against top competition.

"This window is an important step forward for our group as we continue building toward our goals," she said in a statement. "We step up to a world-class challenge against the world's top-ranked team, the USA, which is exactly where we want to be."

It'll be the first time Stoney is on the sidelines with Canada against a top regional rival, but several players on the roster have extensive experience facing the Stars and Stripes. Stoney is still in the early stages with the squad, and the match comes at the midway point of the calendar year after she was appointed head coach in January.

"I think, first probably five months, really have been about exploring, about getting to know the players, getting to know the staff, understanding the skill sets of what we've got available, making sure the team plays the strengths of the players, rather than getting the players to adapt to something that we want to do," she said last month.

"I've got to be honest, the first two camps, at least, has been about building trust in coaching and the technical team. I think the players lost trust over the last year, which is absolutely understandable. I'm coming in as a foreign person into a national team that, you know, I genuinely have a desire to do well for. It's a privilege and an honor to represent this team. And what I've gotten to know is there's some incredible people, some incredible talent, and if we can, just fine-tune things we can give the players the right tools to be able to be successful, then we can go up a gear."

Predicted lineups

USWNT: Mandy McGlynn, Avery Patterson, Emily Sonnett, Naomi Girma, Lily Reale, Sam Coffey, Rose Lavelle, Ally Sentnor, Michelle Cooper, Alyssa Thompson

Canada: Kalien Sheridan, Ashley Lawrence, Jade Rose, Vanessa Giles, Gabrielle Carle, Julia Grosso, Jesse Flemming, Simi Awujo, Marie-Yasmine Alidou, Janine Sonis, Evelyne Viens

Prediction

To be frank, this one has the feeling of a stalemate with both coaching staffs eager to use the match as an inflection point for both programs. But draws are no fun in a rivalry, so here's hoping the newer faces to the rivalry get out there and make a game of it. Pick: USWNT 2, Canada 1

