USWNT vs. Canada score: Ally Sentnor nabs winning goal as USA soccer take command of SheBelieves Cup

The Americans did just enough to beat their regional rivals on Wednesday night

The U.S. women's national team took control of the 2026 SheBelives Cup and knocked off their regional rivals in one night. With a goal by Ally Sentnor in the 55th minute, the USWNT defeated Canada 1-0 at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in Columbus, Ohio, and are now in first place in the tournament table with one game remaining. The Americans now face Colombia on Saturday where a win would secure the SheBelieves Cup title, while a draw could also be enough depending on how Canada do against Argentina. 

How to watch USA vs. Canada

Date: Wednesday, March 4 | Time: 6:45 p.m. ET
Location: ScottsMiracle-Gro Field -- Columbus, Ohio 
TV: TNT
Stream: HBO Max

USA 1-0 Canada (FT)

Ally Sentnor gets the breakthrough and the game-winner for the USWNT in the 55th minute. Assisted by Rose Lavelle on the corner kick. The Americans take control of the SheBelieves Cup tournament.

FULLTIME: USA 1 - 0 CANADA

That's a wrap on tonight's match. A rocky start to the game, but more patience in the second half led to better connections and a set-piece goal. 

 
Final subs of the game for USWNT

79' Rose Lavalle and Claire Hutton come off for Lily Yohannes and Lindsey Heaps. Girma passes off the armband to Heaps. Big game by Lavelle, who leaves with an assist, and Hutton off a stable performance in the middle third, collaborating well with Sam Coffey. 

 
Set piece improvement

75' The USWNT win another corner, their 11th of the game, and Lavelle's service finds a drifting Girma far post. Canada is able to disrupt, but it was still a dangerous moment. A massive upgrade in looks and execution during the tournament so far.

 
Trinity Rodman leaves game

69' Trinity Rodman's night is done, played nearly 70 minutes, and makes way for Emma Sears, the Ohio State University alum, who receives a roaring ovation. 

 
USWNT attack mode officially engaged

64' Alyssa Thompson hits on the jets after Sam Coffey wins possession. She drags the backline and gets a good shot off inside the box, but Sheridan makes the stop. 

 
GOAL USA!!!

55' Ally Sentnor finally gets her goal after putting in a SHIFT tonight. Lavelle delivers a corner kick service, the ball is dummied by Rodman, and Sentnor is there to slot the ball through. That one stays onside. 

 
No changes to lineups

As the second half gets underway, no new changes for either side. We'll see if the USWNT can score in the opening ten minutes of the second half as they did against Argentina. 

 
USWNT with final shot attempt

Just when you think things are finally clicking, the halftime whistle blows. Ally Sentnor gets the final look for the USWNT in the 44th minute. Her shot crosses the goal line, but is ruled offside, and that's pretty representative of how the first half has gone for the group in the first 45 minutes. There might be a locker room conversation about more patience in tempo. 

 
Chance for Alyssa Thompson!

42' It takes just a few seconds for Alyssa Thompson to make something simple look dangerous. With time on the ball, she takes on the backline directly and lets a shot rip from the top of the box, but Sheridan makes a diving save near post. 

 
Early sub for Canada

Arsena's Simi Awujo is subbed out of the match. The midfielder looked to be laboring a little bit, and now her day is done. Mimi Alidou comes on in her place. Awujo headed straight back to the locker room on the broadcast. 

 
No breakthrough yet

36' It could be part of Canada's defensive shape, it could be part of the final pass missing for the USWNT. Either way, not enough dangerous looks have been generated by the USWNT in the first half. 

 
Lavelle blast from distance

32' A half hour gone and ref gives advantage after Girma takes a foul, it's a good build up, led by Lavelle on the ball after receiving a pass from Girma. Her long-distance shot is deflected for a corner. 

 
USWNT wide header

27' Rodman wins possession and gets the ball to Lavelle with some time and space in the box. Lavelle lobs a pass into the center, but Sam Coffey's aim is a bit off, and the header attempt pops up and wide over the bar. 

 
Physicality coming into play

Twenty minutes have gone by now, and there's some physical play coming into the picture. Not uncommon for this rivalry, but Viens delivers a hard tackle on Sonnett, and it seems like the game is resetting itself a bit now. More fouls are being called in the match.

 
Set piece a big test for USWNT

16' Canada wins a corner, and it's another good test for the USWNT. The group has struggled on set piece defending in the past. Grosso's service creates some minor chaos, and after a few bounces, the ball is eventually cleared out of danger by the USWNT.

 
Save Phallon Tullis-Joyce

10' Opening ten minutes of the match have been pretty back and forth. Each team has looked in the others' final third so far. This time, Canada gets a second attempt on target, but Tullis-Joyce makes the save look easy as she reads it the whole way. 

 
Good start for USWNT

5' Ally Sentor exposes a huge gap between the defensive backs and her ball through gets to Rodman, she opts of a ball across the box instead of a shot and it goes out for a corner kick. 

 
Prediction

We're about to kickoff let's make a prediction. I'm rooting for penalties! 1-1, USA win on pens.

 
Trinity Rodman back in the lineup

Trinity Rodman took a hard challenge through the back during the Argentina match and didn't return since it occurred in stoppage time. She's getting the start tonight against Canada after going through full training with the USWNT. She's making her 51st cap tonight alongside Naomi Girma. 

Girma and Rodman earn their 51st caps together as Rodman just crossed the 50-cap mark on March 1 (Girma hit that mark in December). The pair are the 70th and 71st players, respectively, to earn 50 caps and two of the only 14 active players with more than 50 caps. The other 57 are retired.

 
Canada Starting Lineup

Here's the starting XI for Canada

 
USWNT Starting Lineup

Here's the starting XI for USA vs. Canada

USWNT: 24-Phallon Tullis-Joyce, 2-Trinity Rodman, 4-Naomi Girma (Capt.), 9-Ally Sentnor,14-Emily Sonnett, 15-Claire Hutton, 16-Rose Lavelle 17-Sam Coffey, 20-Gisele Thompson, 21-Alyssa Thompson, 23-Emily Fox

Available Subs: 1-Claudia Dickey, 3-Emily Sams, 5-Tara Rudd, 6-Avery Patterson, 7-Lily Yohannes, 8-Jaedyn Shaw, 10-Lindsey Heaps, 11-Kennedy Wesley, 13-Olivia Moultrie, 19-Emma Sears, 22-Riley Jackson, 26-Jameese Joseph

Not dressing: Maddie Dahlien


 
Destined for penalties?

The 2026 SheBelieves Cup is stepping into its next decade. The tournament is marking its 11th year and doing so with an added twist. In a change from previous editions, all 2026 matches tied after regulation will go directly to penalty kicks rather than two overtime periods. Teams that win the penalty shootout will earn an extra point. 

The competition is still a round-robin style tournament, with teams getting three points for a win, one point for a tie after regulation, and an extra point for winning the penalty shootout. If teams are tied on points following the final matchday, the first tie-breaker will be goal difference, then most goals scored, then head-to-head result -- regardless of who wins the penalty kick shootout. The final tiebreaker is based on fair play rules if needed. 

With Canada and the United States having key games decided by penalties in recent years, it's not hard to imagine SheBelieves' new tournament point system could come into play.

 
Scouting Canada

Canada head coach Casey Stoney is officially in year two of her tenure with the program, and the squad is eager to turn the page on a lackluster 2025 that featured plenty of growing pains. 

Canada are 10th in the official FIFA rankings, their lowest since 2018, when they held fourth place. Despite the positive headlines Canada Soccer received upon hiring Stoney, following a drone scandal that led to the dismissal of Bev Priestman, the Canadians picked up a Pinatar Cup win and managed respectable wins in a string of friendlies. However, they closed out the year on a terrible skid, with losses to Japan, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and the United States. 

Stoney named a 24-player roster for the SheBelieves Cup, raising eyebrows with key players missing. Veteran players Adriana Leon, Shelina Zadorsky, Ashley Lawrence, and Sabrina D'Angelo were omitted, along with Jayde Riviere. Rising star attacker Olivia Smith had to withdraw following a concussion, and defender Megan Reid was called in. There are 13 players who play for NWSL clubs, six from European clubs, and four players represent the emerging Canadian league, NSL. 

The group is looking ahead after a big 4-1 against Colombia to open the competition, with goals by Vanessa Gilles, Janine Sonis,  Sydney Collins, and Nichelle Prince. 

Take a look at Canada's complete roster:

Canada's 2026 SheBelieves Cup squad

Goalkeepers (3): Kailen Sheridan (North Carolina Courage), Emily Burns (Nantes), Melissa Dagenais (Ottawa Rapid)

Defenders (7): Jade Rose (Manchester City), Vanessa Gilles (Bayern Munich), Sydney Collins (Bay FC), Marie Levasseur (Montpellier), Gabrielle Carle (Washington Spirit), Brooklyn Courtnall (Bay FC), Megan Reid (Denver Summit)

 
USWNT and Canada: Long-time rivals

The rivalry between the two North American giants dates back to 1986, with the United States leading the all-time series. The USWNT holds a commanding advantage through 67 previous meetings, with 54 wins, four losses, and nine draws, and has outscored the regional rivals 189-42. 

Despite the lopsided record, recent versions of the rivalry have taken dramatic turns, often in tournament settings, with the sides getting the better of each other. From penalty shootouts in the 2024 Gold Cup and 2024 SheBelieves Cup to Olympic semifinal showdowns, the two nations are no strangers to high-stakes moments against each other. 

In 2012, the USWNT's come-from-behind extra-time semifinal win over Canada in London paved the way for a fourth gold medal, and Canada's 1-0 semifinal win in the 2020 Tokyo Games secured their first-ever gold medal. The 2020 Summer Games remain the most recent win against the USWNT to date. 

 
A big opportunity for newer players

 Head coach Emma Hayes and her squad get the perfect match to build on players' tournament experience, a theme Hayes wants replicated for a large portion of the roster. There are eight players from the 2024 Olympic gold medal-winning team on the SheBelieves Cup roster, with plenty of others who are either experiencing their first or second SheBelieves Cup competition. 

Following a 2-0 victory over Argentina in Sunday's opener, the USWNT now face a Canadian side that lead the tournament table after a 4-1 win over Colombia. With a final game against Colombia on Saturday, the match against Canada sets the stage for a meeting that will likely determine this year's champion. 

The Americans are expected to have Trinity Rodman after an injury concern in the opener.

 
Welcome to USA vs. Canada

Hello and welcome to our CBS Sports live blog of the 2026 SheBelieves Cup match between the USWNT vs. Canada. I'm Sandra Herrera, and I'll be with you providing live updates and analysis of tonight's game. 
