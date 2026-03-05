USWNT vs. Canada score: Ally Sentnor nabs winning goal as USA soccer take command of SheBelieves Cup

Canada head coach Casey Stoney is officially in year two of her tenure with the program, and the squad is eager to turn the page on a lackluster 2025 that featured plenty of growing pains.

Canada are 10th in the official FIFA rankings, their lowest since 2018, when they held fourth place. Despite the positive headlines Canada Soccer received upon hiring Stoney, following a drone scandal that led to the dismissal of Bev Priestman, the Canadians picked up a Pinatar Cup win and managed respectable wins in a string of friendlies. However, they closed out the year on a terrible skid, with losses to Japan, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and the United States.

Stoney named a 24-player roster for the SheBelieves Cup, raising eyebrows with key players missing. Veteran players Adriana Leon, Shelina Zadorsky, Ashley Lawrence, and Sabrina D'Angelo were omitted, along with Jayde Riviere. Rising star attacker Olivia Smith had to withdraw following a concussion, and defender Megan Reid was called in. There are 13 players who play for NWSL clubs, six from European clubs, and four players represent the emerging Canadian league, NSL.

The group is looking ahead after a big 4-1 against Colombia to open the competition, with goals by Vanessa Gilles, Janine Sonis, Sydney Collins, and Nichelle Prince.

Take a look at Canada's complete roster:

Canada's 2026 SheBelieves Cup squad

Goalkeepers (3): Kailen Sheridan (North Carolina Courage), Emily Burns (Nantes), Melissa Dagenais (Ottawa Rapid)

Defenders (7): Jade Rose (Manchester City), Vanessa Gilles (Bayern Munich), Sydney Collins (Bay FC), Marie Levasseur (Montpellier), Gabrielle Carle (Washington Spirit), Brooklyn Courtnall (Bay FC), Megan Reid (Denver Summit)