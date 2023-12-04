The United States women's national team will say farewell to 2023 as they face China in their final match of the year. The Stars and Stripes are coming off a 3-0 win against the Steel Roses on Saturday. The victory is the fourth win for interim head coach Twila Kilgore, and the first of the Emma Hayes era, as the team looks to close out the year unbeaten since September.

Here's how to watch the upcoming games:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 5

Tuesday, Dec. 5 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Place: Toyota Stadium -- Frisco, Texas

Toyota Stadium -- Frisco, Texas TV: TruTV

TruTV Stream: MAX

Players to watch

Olivia Moultrie: Kilgore and Hayes have brought in multiple uncapped players and Moultrie was one of two players to receive her first senior national team minutes on Monday alongside Jenna Nighshwonger. She's the fourth player to make a first debut under interim coach Kilgore. The 18-year-old midfielder subbed in for Rose Lavelle on Saturday and could get more minutes as she had successful interchanges through different stretches of play.

Midge Purce: The 2023 NWSL Championship final MVP is already closing out the year on a high note. She's worked her way back to form through lingering injuries and made an impact in her 15-minute shift on Monday. Though called in as a forward, Purce flexed her versatility as a fullback, crucial in facilitating a third goal for the team.

What they're saying

Kilgore on player buy-in being key to her interim role: "I think there's support that goes in both directions as human beings in terms of play and coaching. I think in both directions that's actually more of something you earn. And we do that every day. Part of that is through listening to what each other think and encouraging open and honest dialogue," Kilgore told media on Monday.

"The best thing about this team is once who's ever in charge makes a decision, there's buy in, and it has been very, very helpful for me. Not only to reflect after the World Cup with the players but every single member of the delegation. If I couldn't get to them at least -- like the head of their department -- and make sure that the order in which I tackled things was what I would call 'the lowest hanging fruit' where we would get the most immediate success from it. And I do think that the players reflections is really important in that process. I'm very grateful that they trust me and I trust them."

Kilgore on Moultrie's first USWNT cap: "Olivia I thought was great between the lines. Her and Lindsey actually had some interchange a little bit. So, she also played the sixth just by the nature of them, playing with each other and moving off from each other. I thought she did a really good job defensively as well. Pressing, and picking, and choosing the right times to step out of our shape and get pressure on the ball, and that's really, really, important at this level to be able to do both sides.

Prediction

The group will want to end the year on a full 90-minute performance. They missed some key opportunities Pick: USWNT 2, China 0.