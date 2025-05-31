The U.S. women's national team is back in action as they prepare to face China and Jamaica in a pair of friendlies. The stars and stripes will kick off their summer calendar when they face China on Saturday at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota. China and the USWNT will meet for the 61st time, and the USA holds the all-time series (38-9-13). The previous 60 meetings make China the second-most faced nation in USWNT history behind Canada.

Head coach Emma Hayes has named a 24-player roster for the upcoming matches, with a balance of newcomers and veterans, as the staff continues to evaluate the player pool in the build-up to the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Defender Naomi Girma returns to the squad for the first time in 2025, and forward Lynn Biyendolo returns following her appearance in the SheBelieves Cup in February. Lo'eau LaBonta, a 32-year-old NWSL midfielder and Attacking Third contributor, is participating in her first senior national team camp.

Angel City FC fullback Gisele Thompson departed national team camp due to a minor hip injury, U.S. Soccer announced on Thursday. The defender typically plays outside back for her club, and was previously in national team camps as a defender, but Hayes named Thompson as part of the forward core with aspirations to evaluate the player as a winger alongside her older sister Alyssa Thompson.

Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date : Saturday, May 31 | Time : 5:30 ET

: Saturday, May 31 | : 5:30 ET Location : Alliance Field -- Saint Paul, Mn.

: Alliance Field -- Saint Paul, Mn. TV: TBS | Live stream: HBO Max

Last meeting

The two countries have a long history with meetings in major tournaments, most notably the 1996 Olympic gold medal match and the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup, where the USWNT were victorious. The two sides recently played in December 2023 during two matches to close out the calendar year. The USWNT won both meetings, defeating China 3-0 and 2-1. Goals were scored by Sophia Wilson, Lindsey Heaps, Trinity Rodman, Sam Coffey, and Jaedyn Shaw.

What the USWNT are saying

Orlando Pride, and former Penn State alum, Kerry Abello is in her first national team camp following a standout year where she helped Orlando win the 2024 NWSL Shield and NWSL Championship and earned NWSL Second Best XI honors. She joins a list of 23 players who earned first time call-ups to the national team under Emma Hayes.

"Honestly, my mentality is just to give it my best and try to soak in as much of it as I can, and kind of lead with curiosity and gratitude, just for being here. Rather than, you know, nervousness or fear or anything," Abello told Attacking Third on her approach to camps.

"I've wanted this for so long, and I'm just excited to get this opportunity, and at the end of the day, I don't have any control over the decisions they make for the rosters for each camp, for the rosters for tournaments. So, I think it's a big relief in a way for me to just get the opportunity to give it my best shot, and then the decisions that are made after that are, are out of my hands. So, yeah, I'm kind of just coming into it blind in the best way. I'm just gonna give it my all every second and enjoy it."

Predicted lineups

USWNT: Phallon Tulis-Joyce; Emily Fox, Tara McKeown, Emily Sonnett, Crystal Dunn; Sam Coffey, Lily Yohannes, Lindsey Heaps; Ally Sentnor, Catarina Macario, Alyssa Thompson

China: Xu Huan; Dou Jiaxing, Wu Haiyan, Linlin Wang, Li Mengwen; Wang Yanwen, Liu Jing, Yao Wei, Zhang Xin; Jin Kun, Shao Ziqin

Player to watch

Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign): During a roster announcement press conference, Hayes referenced Dickey's NWSL stats, "the data don't lie," and the coach is correct. Among American goalkeepers active in NWSL through 10 games, Dickey leads in save percentage (74.3%), crosses claimed (11), and fewest goals against (nine). She's been part of national team camps, but has yet to make a debut, and that could change during this window.

Prediction

The USWNT is coming off a split series against Brazil, a 2-0 win and a 2-1 loss, which Hayes has alluded to as another learning opportunity for the group. The next match provides that new chance for the USWNT against a national team program also building toward the next World Cup.

China is coming off a pair of lopsided victories against Uzbekistan (5-0) and Thailand (5-1) in April. The wins followed a third place finish at the Pinatar Cup in February with very mixed results (1-1-1) against Canada, Chinese Taipei, and Mexico. Manager Ante Milicic is celebrating one year with the program and evaluating his "modern playing style" approach with the squad.

It's two very different teams going head to head for the first time since 2023. New players and new coaches could either mean fireworks, or some periods of figuring things out before the goals breakthrough. Pick: USWNT 2, China 1

Latest news

- USWNT roster welcomes back Naomi Girma and introduces veteran Lo'eau LaBonta to the squad

- Relive the USWNT vs. Brazil during the April international window

- Orlando Pride defender Kerry Abello joins Attacking Third for USWNT preview

Get your footy fix with CBS Sports Golazo Network and more

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 8-10 a.m.): Join Golazo Network as it helps fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.

3️⃣ Attacking Third (Tuesday, Thursday): The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long.

⚽ Call it What You Want (Tuesday and Thursday): A weekly podcast where Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the beautiful game in the United States. You can catch the show streaming live on YouTube every Monday at 1 p.m. ET and Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.

📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.

What else is on Paramount+?

A subscription to Paramount+ not only comes with the best sports coverage in the industry, but you'll also have access to the vast library of on-demand content which includes more than 40,000 episodes and movies from Paramount, CBS, Nickelodeon and more. From popular shows like "Mayor of Kingstown" to episodes of "Frasier," there's no shortage of what to binge watch.

For more information, click here.