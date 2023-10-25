The United States women's national team will face Colombia on Tuesday at American First Field in Sandy, Utah. The U.S. has a winning record against Las Cafeteras in their previous ten meetings as the two sides prep for a pair of friendlies during the October international window. The games will serve as the final matches for interim head coach Twila Kilgore as the federation continues the search for the next head coach.

Here's what to know about the upcoming match:

Viewing information

Date: Thursday, Oct. 26 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, Oct. 26 | 9 p.m. ET Place: American First Field -- Sandy, Utah

American First Field -- Sandy, Utah TV: TBS

TBS Odds: USWNT -1000; Draw +625; Colombia +1700

What they're saying

USWNT interim head coach, Twila Kilgore: "Well, I'm really excited to be back with the team. I always share with the team when we come back into camps, that the best part of coaching is actually being on the pitch and being with players. As a coach, it's a dream anytime you wear this crest. It's really, really, meaningful. And I love this team. I love this program. We're excited to be together. We're excited to build on where we left off and also take some next steps towards our style of play and being a little bit more clinical in the things that we're doing. But everybody came into camp ready to go and it's been a real joy so far."

Storylines

USWNT: The squad has been on a winning trend since their 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup elimination with interim coach Kilgore. They said farewell to Megan Rapinoe and Julie Ertz in their retirement games, defeated South Africa in the two September friendlies and will now face another World Cup opponent. The USWNT have nine wins and one draw against Colombia with their two most recent wins coming in 2022 ahead of the Concacaf W Championships.

Becky Sauerbrunn and Sophia Smith are back with the squad after missing the September games with injuries. Kilgore and the group will likely build upon the 4-2-3-1 formation they found success with against South Africa.

Colombia: The two-game event is the first for head coach Angela Marsiglia since taking over for former manager Nelson Abadia. She named a 23-player roster with 19 athletes who participated in the 2023 World Cup. Las Chicas Superpoderosas made a tournament run to the quarterfinals but were eliminated by England.

They will play their first set of matches since the global tournament. The roster has some notable absences with Catalina Usme due to injury, and Mayra Ramirez, but features some key players from their cup run. Linda Caicedo and Leicy Santos are available so look for them to be mainstays in attacking sequences.



Prediction

Two teams might need a few minutes to adjust to the altitude in Utah, but the USWNT are playing with more fun and less pressure lately and will walk away with the win. Pick: USWNT 2, Colombia 1