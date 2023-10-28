The United States women's national team wrap up their October window against Colombia on Sunday at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California. The two teams played to a scoreless draw on Thursday in Utah, and despite the USWNT having better opportunities on goal, the finishing was missing for the home side. The October games are the final matches for interim head coach Twila Kilgore as the federation continues the search for the next head coach.

Here's what to know about the upcoming match:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Oct. 29 | Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 29 | 5:30 p.m. ET Place: Snapdragon Stadium -- San Diego, California

Snapdragon Stadium -- San Diego, California TV: TNT | Stream: Max

TNT | Max Odds: USWNT -600 | Draw +600 | Colombia +900

Storylines

USWNT: The group had to settle for a scoreless draw against Colombia on Thursday. Veteran defender Becky Sauerbrunn played the entire second half for the group in her return to the team. The 45-minute shift was her first with the squad since April. The team will be half-satisfied to carry the clean sheet into Sunday, but the good looks in the attack with no goals isn't a great feat coming out of a World Cup where finishing was a problem.

Colombia: The Colombians will be satisfied to open their two-game series against the U.S. with a clean sheet. Player rotation might be an x-factor for Colombia heading into the second game, but perhaps not in their attack. 18-year-old Linda Caicedo will want to build on her touches from the first match after she saw less of the ball in the second half.

Prediction

There are few ideas in the attack right now and that will continue on Sunday if the team doesn't try something new. Pick: USWNT 1, Colombia 1