The U.S. women's national team will face off against Colombia on Monday at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida in the first of two friendlies against Las Cafeteras. It will be the first match hosted on U.S. soil for the USWNT in 313 days, having last played in the United States back in March during the 2020 SheBelieves Cup. Colombia, meanwhile, has not played in a senior tournament since 2019, while the country's U-20 team saw some action during 2020 in light of the ongoing pandemic. The two sides haven't faced each other in international competition since the 2016 Olympics.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Monday, Jan. 18

: Monday, Jan. 18 Time : 7 p.m. ET

: 7 p.m. ET Location : Exploria Stadium -- Orlando, Florida

: Exploria Stadium -- Orlando, Florida TV: FS1

FS1 Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Storylines

USWNT: The team has been in camp since Jan. 9, and will now play against a team that has not seen regular action at some time. The U.S closed out 2020 with a 2-0 win against the Netherlands in Europe, and after a long absence from the pitch, still played a rather dominant match against a top European side. Head coach Vlatko Andonovski has hinted in media sessions that veterans Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd will likely see time on the pitch against Colombia, while Catarina Macario could also get time as well. Macario was recently granted FIFA approval to represent the USWNT. Look for the USWNT to continue the squad's ruthless pursuit of the ball in a full team press, and ultimately score goals.

Colombia: A team that is largely composed of U-20 prospects, Colombia has a tough day at the office ahead. The team is likely viewing the match an opportunity to learn from the best by playing against the best, as the two teams haven't met in international competition since the 2016 Olympics. Diana Ospina will likely be tasked with keeping Colombia's midfield intact, while Catalina Usme will look to put up goals for Colombia. Usme last scored two goals against the USWNT during the 2016 Olympics.

USWNT vs. Colombia prediction

The USWNT has shown us it doesn't matter how long of an absence players have from the pitch or who they have in front of them. If Colombia can keep this match to four goals, it will be considered a win. Pick: USWNT 6, Colombia 0.