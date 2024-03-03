After a surprising 2-0 loss to Mexico in the Concacaf W Gold Cup group stage, the U.S. women's national team will finally have their chance to address their issues when they face Colombia in the quarterfinals on Sunday. There's just one question -- which version of the USWNT will turn up?

That's the question interim head coach Twila Kilgore will have to answer, particularly after her tactical and personnel choices against Mexico never truly came off and resulted in a match that saw La Tri completely outplay the USWNT. The result did not just mean the tournament hosts were placed into the toughest quarterfinal matchup in the bracket, but it came after Kilgore relied on a very experienced team against Mexico who failed to get the job done rather than some promising young players who are starting to make their case as not just the team's future, but the present. The defeat inspires a little bit of an identity crisis, especially during a phase that was billed as an exploration of the wider player pool before the Olympics rather than a repetition of the old method.

Changes to the lineup feel likely against Colombia, but many will expect Kilgore to provide an equal and opposite reaction after the outing against Mexico. Young but experienced center backs Naomi Girma and Tierna Davidson could be starters, replacing Becky Sauerbrunn and Abby Dahlkemper after they were exposed against Mexico. Bolder choices could be on the way too, especially as it pertains to breakout stars like Olivia Moultrie and Jaedyn Shaw. The teenage sensations have been a bright spot during the USWNT's Gold Cup run so far and increasingly seem like they are ready to contribute now, not just later.

Kilgore will have recent history to rely on against Colombia, a team on the rise that boasts one of the game's most exciting young talents in Linda Caicedo. The teams played each other in a pair of friendlies last October and came out of it with two scorelines that flattered the USWNT, a 0-0 draw and a 3-0 win. The matches were illuminatory about the state of the Americans' player pool -- when Kilgore relied almost exclusively on the old method, the USWNT struggled to break down Colombia's sturdy defense and put just two shots on target in the 0-0 draw. Three days later, with a little more experimentation and the introduction of Shaw and Mia Fishel in the second half, shots and goals came in full force.

It feels as if everything -- the results against Colombia, the loss to Mexico, the looming Olympics -- is pointing towards a USWNT youth movement but Sunday's quarterfinal will not just be an indictment on Kilgore. She has limited skin in the game as the person keeping the seat warm until Emma Hayes begins her stint as the USWNT's head coach in the spring. The match will serve as a barometer for the U.S. player pool amidst a new world order in women's soccer.

The USWNT have faced an existential crisis in recent years, peaking with their earliest-ever Women's World Cup exit last August, as their world domination eroded. In some ways, it was bound to happen -- countries around the world are rightfully investing more in their women's soccer programs, and the level of competition has increased accordingly. It explains why Mexico, a team that has historically had trouble against the USWNT, succeeded on Monday amidst an ambitious rebuild with a talented player pool.

What has been less of a given, though, is the Americans' occasional inability to cope with the rise in competition. The most generous reading of the last few years is that the team has arguably relied on the past, which feels like an inherent inability to adapt to the present. The only true test of the USWNT's status in the more competitive world of women's soccer, though, is to play the players who will be tasked with navigating it for the next decade and change.

Whether or not they will rise to the challenge -- or even be afforded the opportunity to do so -- is the question.

How to watch