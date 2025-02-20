The USWNT and Colombia will face off in what promises to be an exciting match on the first day of the 2025 SheBelieves Cup on Thursday. This is the first time these teams have faced each other since Emma Hayes' team secured a 3-0 victory in the Concacaf W Gold Cup quarterfinal last year. Since then, the USWNT have won both the W Gold Cup final and their fifth consecutive SheBelieves Cup, and they are unbeaten in nine straight international friendlies. They host a Colombian side that is 4-2-2 in eight matches since that W Gold Cup quarterfinal loss.

USWNT vs. Colombia money line: USWNT -340, Colombia +750, Draw +430

USWNT vs. Colombia over/under: 2.5

USWNT vs. Colombia streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back Colombia

Colombia may still be in search of their first victory against the USWNT, but they did hold the Americans off the scoreboard in a scoreless draw on Oct. 29, 2023. More recently, they have only conceded more than one goal twice in eight straight matches leading up to Thursday.

This team is also accustomed to playing in high-pressure tournaments, as 14 members of the 23-player roster played on the 2024 Olympics team. That includes Leicy Santos, who scored two goals for Colombia at the Paris Games last summer. Forward Mayra Ramirez and defender Daniela Arias, who played every minute of Colombia's Olympic run, will also be on the SheBelieves Cup 2025 roster. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back USWNT

The U.S. should have plenty of confidence heading into Thursday's match since it has secured 13 wins and two draws in 15 matchups against Colombia. The Americans have also clean-sheeted the Colombians in seven straight meetings, and they enter Thursday's match having shut out six of their last nine opponents overall.

Hayes' squad also boasts a lot of experience. Crystal Dunn, Tierna Davidson, Emily Fox and Emily Sonnett have combined for 385 appearances with the national team. This allows the USWNT's defense to lock down opponents while the young forwards provide just enough goal security to advance their team through the tournament. See which team to pick here.

